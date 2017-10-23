Gomez stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday in an edgy, denim-on-denim getup. After clapping back at critics of her new show 13 Reasons Why, the singer joined a friend for lunch on the patio outside the Montage hotel, and looked very cool in her high-waisted Re/Done jeans, vintage t-shirt, and oversized denim coat. Is she perhaps taking style cues from beau The Weeknd? For some reason we feel he would approve of this outfit, which Gomez topped off with—wait for it—a scrunchie. Prepare to see them in everyone's hair by next Saturday.