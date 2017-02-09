Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Chic Street Style
-
1. November 3, 2016
The queen of airport style was spotted at LAX in black jeans, a black top, a gray patterened cardigan, and black suede over-the-knee-boots.
-
2. June 9, 2016
While out and about in L.A., the model wore a flowing cream top tucked into a pair of light wash skinny jeans, and camel-hued lace-up booties. She accessorized with a snakeskin clutch and oversize sunglasses.
-
3. June 2, 2016
Huntington-Whiteley wore an all-black ensemble—skinny jeans and a ribbed, single-shoulder top—while out in Los Angeles. Aviators and embellished ankle-strap heels completed her look.
-
4. April 30, 2016
The supermodel turned heads while out and about in N.Y.C., wearing a simple yet so chic outfit, featuring black leather pants, a white tee, long black blazer and laser-cut booties. She finished off the look with a skinny scarf, black sunnies, and a structured black bag.
-
5. April 30, 2016
Huntington-Whiteley added a pop of pink to her airport look with a rose-hued duster coat worn over a black top, black skinny jeans, and black strappy heels. She finished off the look with diamond jewelry, black sunglasses, and a black structured bag.
-
6. January 26, 2016
For a date night with fiance Jason Statham, Huntington-Whiteley wore black leggings paired with a shirt, thigh-high-boots, fur jacket, and purse in the same raven hue, which she accented with a bright red lip and her gorgeous engagement ring.
-
7. October 21, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley hit the streets in a glam, laid-back look: black skinny jeans and an embellished jacket.
-
8. September 25, 2015
For an afternoon out in L.A., Huntington-Whiteley looked super cool in black skinny jeans, a thick chain necklace, and black open-toe booties.
-
9. September 13, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley showcased her rocker side in a white blouse, skinny scarf, and black jeans.
-
10. September 3, 2015
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted leaving the airport in L.A. in ripped skinny jeans, open-toe booties, and a patterned blouse.
-
11. August 29, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley layered a chiffon, patterned blouse over an all-black look of skinny jeans and booties.
-
12. July 23, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley turned heads in a bold blazer. She layered her bright topper over an all-black ensemble for everyday appeal.
-
13. July 7, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley paired distressed jeans with a white bomber jacket and neutral pumps.
-
14. July 6, 2015
On her way to Paris Fashion Week, Huntington-Whiteley wore a plaid dress with simple black sandals.
-
15. June 28, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley proved the staying power of an all-white look.
-
16. June 9, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley sported a white tee with intricate lace detailing; she paired her top with leather pants, snake-print pumps, and a studded bag.
-
17. May 12, 2015
The model went out in New York City in a fun, peacock-print dress. To tie her look together, she opted for all-black accessories.
-
18. May 12, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley was spotted looking incredibly chic in a patterned jacket, colorful fedora, and leather bag.
-
19. May 3, 2015
Seen in a leather jacket and black jeans, Huntington-Whiteley looked effortless leaving an airport in New York City.
-
20. January 30, 2015
Seen on the streets of London, Huntington-Whiteley stayed warm with a belted gray coat and leather pants.
-
21. January 28, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley was seen taking a stroll in London in knee-high suede boots and an oversize trench coat.
