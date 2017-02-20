15 Times Birthday Girl Rihanna Made Sweats Look Chic as Hell

Happy birthday to the queen of chic. Rihanna turns 30 years old today, and like a fine wine, her style has only gotten better with age.
When RiRi dresses up, she goes all out, from princess dresses to fit-for-royalty trains, but it's her day-to-day street style that really has us talking. The singer is an expert in making sweats and tees look utterly chic, pairing high and low like it ain't no thing.
VIDEO: Watch Rihanna's Beauty Transformation
Want to make a baggy T-shirt front-row appropriate? Throw on some diamonds and a Louis Vuitton bag. How could a sweatshirt possibly be date night wear? Easy: don't put on any pants.
Keep scrolling for a how-to guide from the expert in elevating basics. With tips from this pro, you'll be mixing joggers and stilettos in no time.
1. This look is enough to make us give cargo pants another chance.
2. How to make a tracksuit sexy? Skip the shirt.
3. Yes, that is a fleece jumpsuit, and yes, we are into it.
4. Only RiRi could make kiwi dressing look hot.
5. Single-handedly bringing the '90s tie-dye tee back in style.
6. How do you make a hoodie sexy? Easy: don't wear pants.
7. Easter egg chic?
8. Chap boots really give this look the extra oomph.
9. To make an oversize T-shirt trendy, just add a Louis Vuitton purse.
10. Mo' camo, less problems.
11. An off-the-shoulder sweatsuit is instantly sexy paired with stilettos.
12. Bet you never thought a T-shirt and puffer could be haute couture.
13. This definitely didn't look this good on the rack.
14. The surest way to dress up a lewk? Diamonds.
15. Further proof a purse can transform an outfit.