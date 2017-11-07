Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Rihanna's Best Street Style Looks
-
1. November 6, 2017
Rihanna made quite the statement as she left John F. Kennedy International Airport. For her travels, the singer wore a navy sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, which she tucked into white cowboy boots. RiRi topped off the look with a reflective blue jacket with orange lining. She finished off the comfortable ensemble with a matching velvet duffel, cross-body bag, and white cat-eye sunglasses.
-
2. October 19, 2017
Rihanna turned the streets of New York City into a catwalk, arriving at a photo shoot in a head-turning look. For the outing, the "Wild Thoughts" singer wore an oversize pinstripe off-the-shoulder-top that doubled as a dress. She accessorized the look with round clear sunglasses, a white baseball cap, a chain link necklace, and strappy black stilettos with clear plastic around them.
-
3. September 13, 2017
Leave it to Rih to bring back the Britney Spears-approved denim dress trend. The singer wore a patchwork minidress while she was in New York for Fashion Week, and she couldn't have looked more stylish. She paired the statement piece with fuzzy blue heels.
-
4. September 7, 2017
The brains behind Fenty Beauty was spotted out during NYFW in a velvet minidress and studded thigh-high boots. Rihanna wore her hair up in a sleek topknot and added pink eyeshadow, a rosy blush, and lipgloss to complete the look.
-
5. July 12, 2017
Leave it to Rihanna to make a raincoat look sexy. The singer stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing nothing but a plunging, sheer Fenty Puma anorak. She paired the bold piece with matching nude logo pumps from her own line, layered gold necklaces, and a red purse (shop a similar style here) and topped off the feminine look with diamond studs, a major topknot, and pretty pink eye shadow.
-
6. June 16, 2017
The singer attended leaving the ceremony for the 2017 LVMH Prize in a chic summer dress. For the event, Rihanna wore a white floor-length Dior dress with a black hat and pop-of-color handbag.
-
7. May 24, 2017
The style star hit the streets of New York City wearing a denim-on-denim look that only she could pull off. For the outing, she paired an oversize belted jean jacket that hung loosely around her shoulders with a matching deconstructed skirt that were both designed by Matthew Adams Dolan. A bold red lip, Dior logo bag, and nude heels completed her look.
-
8. May 24, 2017
The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking a cool graphic tee and cuffed skinny jeans that she amped up with statement accessories. A pair of bold sunnies, major hoop earrings, a logo handbag, and bejeweled sandals completed her outfit.
-
9. May 11, 2017
At the Dior Cruise show, the star wore a fur coat slung off the shoulders and cinched at the waist with distressed leather belts. A pair of off-duty denim, chunky combat boots, a western-inspired hat, fringe bag, and an assortment of mixed metal jewelry kept the look boho chic.
-
10. May 3, 2017
RiRi stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in a massively oversize beige trench coat (shop a similar look here) which she paired with black boots, a patterned handbag, and an impressively high top knot.
-
11. May 1, 2017
The stylish singer was spotted out and about in the Big Apple looking like a neon dream in a lime green hoodie and bright blue fur stole. Rihanna paired the statement pieces with distressed boyfriend jeans, a Dior logo bag, white square sunnies, and matching Vetements boots.
-
12. April 19, 2017
While making her way through LAX airport, the stylish singer went super casual in a blue hoodie and coordinating sweatpants. But in true RiRi fashion, she topped the simple pieces off with winning accessories, including white statement sunnies, major hoop earrings, an assortment of dazzling rings, a chic logo bag, and her signature pink Fenty x Puma bow-adorned slides.
-
13. March 23, 2017
The singer stepped out in New York City wearing only a look that she could pull off—a white crop top, baggy high-waist jeans, and a matching denim coat that she topped off with an oversize olive green bomber jacket. But it was her accessories that truly elevated the outfit to head-turning status. A pair of bright green platform boots, a baseball hat, floral head scarf, monogram crossbody bag, and several necklaces finished the ensemble.
-
14. March 20, 2017
The music industry's resident bad gal stepped out in N.Y.C. on Monday in a mongrammed olive green trench coat, a message-bearing black baseball cap, and a pair of FENTY x PUMA Sneaker Zip Booties in Cypress ($390; shopbop.com). SHOOK.
-
15. February 27, 2017
RiRi wore her previously green hair down in sleek, subtle waves, this time rocking a slightly auburn hue. The singer wore a pajama-inspired outfit, featuring a matching button-down and wide-leg pants (get a similar set from Nordstrom), under a houndstooth coat. She finished off the look with cute bowed flats and a structured black bag.
-
16. February 7, 2017
RiRi gave a new meaning to "going green" when she stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday with an emerald 'do. The Anti singer complemented her kale-colored locks with a striped salmon-hued dress, a matching ankle-length coat, platform sandals, orange-tinted shades, and what we can only describe as an on-trend fanny pack-saddlebag hybrid.
-
17. February 6, 2017
Though outfitted almost completely in camo, in a Vetements X Canada Goose reversible camo-print parka and matching pants, RiRi stood out on the streets of New York in this cozy look. Boss that she is, Rihanna paired her winter-ready ensemble with an unexpectedly glam set of silver Balenciaga Mary Janes (shop a similar set here: $675; barneys.com).
-
18. January 22, 2017
The singer stepped out in a red, long-sleeve, turtleneck jumpsuit under an oversize patent leather jacket (get a similar style from Spring). She paired the look with large diamond hoop earrings and matching silver shoes. And while we can't be too sure, those red gloves are looking a bit like dish gloves to us—but if anyone can make that trend explode, it'd be Rihanna.
-
19. January 12, 2017
RiRi stepped out with her now-signature dreadlocks piled on top of her head, wearing a blue coat over an oversize black Vetements hoodie, and carrying a mini Louis Vuitton backpack ($1,910; louisvuitton.com). She finished off the look with a pair of blinged-out white sneakers from Maison Margiela, and Gucci ankle socks ($460; net-a-porter.com).
-
20. January 10, 2017
Rihanna dressed up a light pink sweatshirt and sweatpants with a pair of chic heeled sandals in the Big Apple. She completed her stylish ensemble with a green snakeskin trench coat and choker necklace.
-
21. January 9, 2017
The singer stepped out in New York City wearing a super cozy fleece lace-up jumpsuit from her eponymous Fenty x Puma Collection. She paired the cozy piece with a camouflage coat and sky-high booties.
-
22. November 3, 2016
The star was spotted on the New York City set of Ocean's 8 rocking a maroon crop top, camouflage cargo pants, and a red cardigan sweater.
-
23. October 28, 2016
The singer was spotted at JFK Airport in a menswear-inspired look that consisted of an oversize Vetements parka, light wash baggy jeans, Timberland boots, a graphic Prada tote, and oversize sunnies.
-
24. October 19, 2016
RiRi slipped on an oversize graphic gray top with Hillary Clinton’s face printed on that she styled with itty-bitty denim cutoffs, loosely tied brown boots, and a Louis Vuitton monogram clutch.
-
25. October 18, 2016
The singer lit up the N.Y.C. streets in a pair of wide-leg Dries Van Noten leopard-print pants and a navy pinstripe Dion Lee halter top with cutout arm and shoulder detailing that created an independent cuff effect.
-
26. October 18, 2016
The Grammy winner stepped out in the Big Apple rocking a long pinstripe dress shirt topped with a frayed denim mini that showed off her long, lean legs. She accessorized the outfit with blue velvet boots.
-
27. October 4, 2016
Rihanna paired an off-the-shoulder, oversize Tupac T-shirt with a pair of leather leggings, black Puma Creeper sneakers from her own sold-out collection, a leather jacket worn half-on, half-off, plus two bags: a green leather tote and a Louis Vuitton purse.
-
28. October 2, 2016
This bad girl wore an expletive-laden Vetements tee on her venture through the City of Light, covering up with a pink kimono and a gigantic Ella Boucht puffer jacket etched with a soft swirl design.
-
29. September 26, 2016
The star donned a bandeau top with a high-waist paisley pencil skirt and a crushed velvet puffer coat hanging from her elbows while out in Paris. Furry Aquazurra sandals, a classic Louis Vuitton box bag, and oversize hoop earrings finished her purposefully mismatched look.
-
30. September 23, 2016
Rihanna paired her heather gray sweatsuit with a gold chain-link choker, a gold and diamond Huckleberry Ltd. "Don't Trip" necklace, ivory sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and a pair of white Fenty x Puma lace-up boots with black racing stripes.
-
31. September 14, 2016
The superstar took our breath away in an oversize ivory sweater that she paired with suede camel-colored flare trousers. She accessorized her look with a miniature Louis Vuitton monogram top handle bag, coordinating high-heel sandals, a dazzling diamond necklace, and two matching bracelets.
-
32. September 5, 2016
Rihanna was spotted out in N.Y.C. wearing a stunning red Yves St. Laurent cape that's bright red and shaped like a heart. The Barbadian singer paired the bold piece with tiny denim shorts, a black baseball cap, and black lace-up heels.
-
33. September 5, 2016
The "Work" singer stepped out in New York City wearing a blue denim frock over loose cropped jeans with denim lace-up booties.
-
34. August 24, 2016
The superstar was spotted in New York City wearing a coordinating olive green hoodie and sweatpants by Trapstar London. She completed her chic and sporty ensemble with a pair of Puma sneakers from her own collection with the brand, a checkered black leather handbag, and sleek aviator sunnies.
-
35. July 29, 2016
Rihanna was snapped hitting the streets of Paris in a long-sleeve mini dress that featured asymmetrical ruffles across the front and an edgy raw hemline. She paired the piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals, a sleek clutch, and a gold necklace that read "Fenty." A colorful fur stole in the same baby blue shade completed her wow-worthy outfit.
-
36. July 27, 2016
The "Needed Me" singer turned heads in a monochromatic look in the Czech Republic, rocking a sleeveless, white, body-hugging dress which she paired with white sock boots and an off-white signature Balmain scarf. Rihanna completed her look with her futuristic Rihanna Dior shades and kept her hair slicked back and parted down the middle.
-
37. July 5, 2016
The 28-year-old Barbadian singer hit the streets of Stockholm, Sweden (the most recent stop on her Anti World Tour) in a yellow floral spring 2016 Vetements dress and chunky above-the-ankle boots.
-
38. June 27, 2016
The 28-year-old singer quite literally partied until the sun came up and exited London’s Tape nightclub wearing a spring 2016 Rosie Assoulin slinky ruffled dress, dainty jewels, and a pair of strappy pastel blue sandals that artfully matched her manicure.
-
39. June 23, 2016
The "Work" singer grabbed a meal with a friend in an all-black outfit. For the evening, RiRi wore an oversize black T-shirt and statement black thigh-high boots. She paired her blackout look with a classic monogrammed Louis Vuitton box handbag, a gold choker, and an edgy black ring.
-
40. June 12, 2016
RiRi turned to the ‘90s for night out in Hollywood, wearing a graphic, lingerie-inspired dress, oversize denim jacket that hit just below the knee, and a Balenciaga shawl). She accessorized the look with gold sandals, bright ankle bracelets, and a metallic choker.
-
41. May 25, 2016
The singer scandalously forewent layers and stepped out in a green lace zip-up Gucci number and hardly anything else, except for layered necklaces, a foil top-handle purse, and lace-up heeled boots.
-
42. May 24, 2016
The singer went out for a casual Starbucks run looking like a million bucks. Rihanna wore an oversize tie-dye Nine Inch Nails T-shirt and strategically styled it with distressed blue jeans, Chopard jewels, a fur stole, and a sexy pair of denim Manolo Blahnik boots from her collaboration with the brand.
-
43. April 4, 2016
The singer was seen leaving her dentist's office in an oversize graphic concert tee with a black baseball cap. She paired the shirt with brown leather pants, a gold cross pendant, a Louis Vuitton Damier monogram bag, and white pointed-toe, block-heel booties.
-
44. March 28, 2016
Rihanna epitomized the Gucci girl while tapping into her arty-intellectual-sporty side in a green duchesse silk embroidered jacket with fur cuffs and matching embroidered flares, both by Gucci.
-
45. March 27, 2016
Turning to spring-friendly pastels for inspiration, the “Work” singer stepped out of her Manhattan hotel on Easter after throwing on an oversize rainbow-colored sweatshirt and matching pants.
-
46. December 31, 2015
Badgal RiRi wore a sweet bubblegum-pink mini dress on New Year's Eve, which she styled with ultra girly accessories like bow earrings, a furry pink stole tied around her waist, fluff-trimmed socks, and glittery pumps.
-
47. December 18, 2015
Slip dresses are usually cut from silk or satin, but Rihanna winterized the piece by sporting one in plush velvet at her holiday party in Santa Monica, Calif. She topped off the look with a giant hair bow and leather jacket.
-
48. November 21, 2015
The superstar married motifs by mixing a silk black top and lace ankle boots with high-waisted, boyfriend denim while leaving 40/40 Club in N.Y.C.
-
49. November 19, 2015
A slinky black dress got the Rihanna treatment when she finished it with a shearling leather coat (casually draped off one shoulder), a baseball cap, oversize hoops, and fishnets with sandals while arriving at Up and Down nightclub in N.Y.C.
-
50. September 13, 2015
While out in New York City, Rihanna rocked a curve-hugging floral print dress. To further up the sophistication factor, she finished the look with mod sunnies and strappy mules.
-
51. August 31, 2015
Rihanna channeled Barbie for the unveiling of her new fragrance, RiRi, selecting an off-shoulder pink lacquered lace Vivienne Westwood corset dress with bubble sleeves for the occasion. Her usual eclectic stacks of jewelry (including one Mikimoto pearl strand necklace) and bubblegum Louboutin pumps completed the look.
-
52. August 26, 2015
Rihanna stepped out after another dinner at Giorgio Baldi, a favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, wearing a light-pink blazer with matching pants and shoes.
-
53. August 22, 2015
The R&B singer was spotted heading to dinner in L.A. in a designer hoodie by Paris-based brand Vetements and no pants. She finished her chill ensemble with booties and a box-like MCM bag.
-
54. July 18, 2015
Rihanna was snapped outside a recording studio in N.Y.C. wearing a long satin floral-print robe over a lacy bra and matching pastel pants. She topped off her ensemble with an assortment of jewelry (including her signature body chain and "Fenty" script necklace) as well as fuzzy heeled slippers.
-
55. July 7, 2015
Riri embraced the athleisure trend while leaving a recording studio in N.Y.C., wearing Étoile Isabel Marant track pants with a Spharell We Are heather gray logo tee and a pair of Puma sneakers.
