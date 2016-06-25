Reese Witherspoon Welcomes the "Freaking Weekend" with Fresh Summer Style

Busy mom Reese Witherspoon knows how to work hard and reward herself. The Wild star jump-started her weekend yesterday by hitting the gym and following up the occasion with a much-deserved post-workout shopping expedition.

Though it was only Friday, Witherspoon sported a muscle tank emblazoned with "Freaking Weekend" in all caps while in workout mode. There's no harm in getting into the Saturday-Sunday spirit a little early, and the mother-of-three certainly shows how it's done in style. Witherspoon paired her fun and timely graphic tee with yoga pants and reflective aviators.

Boaz/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

After breaking a sweat, the actress ditched her gym getup and high pony-tail to emerge looking perfectly polished and dressed to shop. The Southern belle looked every bit ready for summer as she hit Beverly Hills in a navy sleeveless blouse and flirty floral skirt that hit just above the knee in pops of lime and turquoise. Witherspoon accented the summery ensemble with a statement chain necklace and a bright berry lip. Her look paired perfectly with her warm weather-ready wicker handbag and cork-heeled wedges. The 40-year-old traded out her sporty aviators for chic oversize sunglasses, readying for indeed a bright weekend ahead.

