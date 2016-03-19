InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Stacy Maresca Layers with a Crop Top

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Outfitted411 blogger Stacy Maresca.
Street-style trends can be intimidating to pull off, but they don't have to be. This week's reader of the week, Stacy Maresca, demonstrates how it's done by expertly treating a cropped top as a layering piece, sans belly-flashing. All it took was a slim-fit chambray blouse and a conrasting knit, accented with a bejeweled statement necklace. Armed with a trademark blogger pose (we call this one the "look down to the stoop"), she's ready for her close-up.
