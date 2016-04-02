InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Sarah Watson Ties a Neck Scarf

Some street-style trends are so daring, it takes a peacocking fashion blogger to pull them off. But not always. In our March issue, we broke down the latest ones and taught you how to wear them in a way that doesn't scream, "Take my picture, please!" This week's Reader of the Week, Sarah Watson, attempted one of the more difficult looks in the story—sporting a bandana in place of a statement necklace—and opted for a silk scarf from Who What Wear's collection for Target instead of the suggested bandana. We think she nailed it.

