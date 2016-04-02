InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Sarah Watson Ties a Neck Scarf

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Pretty with Pennies blogger Sarah Watson.
Some street-style trends are so daring, it takes a peacocking fashion blogger to pull them off. But not always. In our March issue, we broke down the latest ones and taught you how to wear them in a way that doesn't scream, "Take my picture, please!" This week's Reader of the Week, Sarah Watson, attempted one of the more difficult looks in the story—sporting a bandana in place of a statement necklace—and opted for a silk scarf from Who What Wear's collection for Target instead of the suggested bandana. We think she nailed it.
