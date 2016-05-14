#InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Priscilla Akogyeram Rocks a Monochromatic Look

InStyle's "Staying Neutral" story in the April issue inspired Akogyeram to create this monochrome khaki green ensemble. "I love clean neutral palettes, as they're easy to pull off yet chic," she says.

Courtesy

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Prissy Savvy blogger Priscilla Akogyeram.

InStyle Staff
May 14, 2016 @ 8:15 am

All khaki everything doesn't have to feel too uniform, and a monochrome ensemble is an easy way to get dressed quick and keep your chic. That's why we featured the clean, neutral look in our April issue [The Look], inspiring this week's Reader of the Week, Priscilla Akogyeram to go full army green in a skinny jean and loose vest. A stacked pump and a quick front tuck elevate the look to night on the town status.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!

