InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Heather Cleary Rethinks Her A-Line Mini

Ah, the A-line mini. Once a favorite of '60s style icons from Twiggy to Jean Shrimpton, the leg-baring fit-and-flare silhouette is still a spring classic, as evidenced in our April issue, where we suggest a range of pairings that give the skirt a modern update. This week's Reader of the Week, Heather Cleary, reimagined her punchy blue suede style by teaming it with a white knit crop top and striped pumps for date night. Something tells us this forward-thinking look will attract all the right attention.

