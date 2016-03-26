InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Freidy Goldberger Brightens Up Her Spring Wardrobe

April is around the corner, which means it's time to stow away those sweaters and opaque tights in favor of a cheerier palate (and bare legs!). This week's Reader of the Week, Freidy Goldberger, took a cue from our April issue ("Color: Spring's 7 Must-Try, Who-Knew Pairings") and dipped her toe into the unexpected: a daring mix of magenta, orange, and yellow. Somehow, it worked. "I love the liveliness of this color combo," she said. "It feels like spring is finally here!" It couldn't come soon enough.

RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!