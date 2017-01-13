The Hottest Guys in Florence Right Now (Prego!)

January 13, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
Pitti Uomo: arguably the most important event for men’s fashion. Additionally, arguably the event with the most concentration of hot dudes in chic outfits. Feast your eyes on these hotties. You’re. Welcome.
1. There's something so sexy about a man in a suit.
2. That hair belongs in a shampoo commercial.
3. Randy is basically the king of shade(s).
4. We're digging this tucked-in blazer.
5. That flow, though.
6. This man is wearing the trench of your dreams.
7. Is that you, Tom Hiddleston?
8. This dude has the brooding "look away" stare down.
9. It's hard to resist a guy in cool kicks.
10. His eyes are basically looking straight into our hearts.
11. Preppy has never looked so cool.
12. This guy is giving Ryan Gosling a run for his money.
13. That jaw line is hot as hell.
14. Rocking those pants takes serious guts.
15. This guy has some serious muscles hiding underneath that suit.
16. Judging by that walk, this guy's got swagger.
17. This man has the editor cape down.
18. Proof silver foxes can have serious style.
19. Monochrome has never looked so cool.
20. Living for these cropped trousers.
21. Hello, handsome.
22. That hat is Pap Smurf-chic.
23. Those locks would give The Weeknd quite the competition.
24. Turns out, colorblocking is even cooler when it's seen on a certifiable hottie.