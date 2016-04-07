Olivia Palermo's Personalized Jacket Will Give You Serious Fashion Inspo

Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Brandi Fowler
Apr 07, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

There’s no denying ​Olivia Palermo slays street style. This go-round, the 30-year-old fashionista rocked an off-duty look perfect for an overcast spring day, hitting the streets of New York City today in a personalized red satin jacket with “Olivia” written on the back of it, along with a gray top and jeans (below). As she made her way, with her hair pulled back in a bun, shades shielding her eyes and a water bottle in hand, Palermo looked casual, chic and ready to take on the day (even if it was a rainy one). ​

The 30-year-old fashionista rocked an off-duty look perfect for an overcast spring day, hitting the streets of New York City in a personalized red satin jacket with “Olivia” written on the back of it, along with a gray top and jeans.

Splash News Online

RELATED: Olivia Palermo’s Husband Photographed Her Piaget Campaign and It’s Beyond Gorgeous

If the star’s killer jacket looks familiar, there’s a reason. Last fall, she showed off the Tommy Hilfiger topper on Instagram, striking a pose while wearing it in front of a window (below). “It looks a bit rainy in NY, but my favorite jacket is keeping me dry!,” she captioned the shot. The piece is from Hilfiger’s Fall 2015 collection (minus the monogram) and comes complete with a ribbed collar and cuffs, and a monogrammed football on the front.

Palermo’s off-duty look is further proof that she not only is a street-style queen, but can turn a fall look into a spring look with ease. That deserves a round of applause.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!