Olivia Palermo Puts a Fresh Spin on the Floral Skirt

She's done it again! Olivia Palermo never fails when it comes to getting dressed and her latest look—a striking mix of hothouse florals and earthy neutrals—is no exception. Want to steal the look for yourself? Keep scrolling to shop the star's full style.
2. La Mer Collections Watch
La Mer available at shopbop.com | $98
3. River Island Jacket
River Island available at riverisland.com | $90
4. Tory Sport Top
Tory Sport available at torysport.com | $185
5. MSGM Skirt
MSGM available at net-a-porter.com | $186 (originally $465)
