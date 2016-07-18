Olivia Palermo Puts a Fresh Spin on the Floral Skirt

Olivia Palermo Puts a Fresh Spin on the Floral Skirt
Michael Ip/Runway Manhattan
July 18, 2016 @ 1:45 PM
BY: Mia Solkin

She's done it again! Olivia Palermo never fails when it comes to getting dressed and her latest look—a striking mix of hothouse florals and earthy neutrals—is no exception. Want to steal the look for yourself? Keep scrolling to shop the star's full style.

