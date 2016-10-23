Olivia Culpo Stuns in Alluring Head to Toe Neutrals in Miami

Olivia Culpo's street style look is so hot, she just raised the temperature in Miami by a few degrees. The 2012 Miss Universe winner strutted through the streets of Miami's Design District in a blush pink dress and fur coat on Saturday October 22. The pink hued pleated dress included frills around her neckline and waist that accentuated her curvaceous figure. Culpo kept her similarly toned fur over her shoulders and her hair pulled back in to a neat and sleek bun.

Not to give short shrift to her accessories, Culpo added Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, a gray purse, gray cat eyed sunglasses and silver jewelry. The monochromatic look was accented by classic makeup through strong brows and a mauve lip.

In the past, Culpo has cited Audrey Hepburn as a personal role model and style icon—though we'd say this look is more Bardot than gamine. The brunette bombshell also most recently hosted a class for the Style Institute, where she lectured on things all fashion, beauty and lifestyle—a worthy expert indeed.

