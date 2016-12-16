The Exact Pieces You Need to Recreate Olivia Culpo's Street-Chic Look

The Exact Pieces You Need to Recreate Olivia Culpo's Street-Chic Look
December 16, 2016 @ 5:30 PM
by: Anna Hecht

Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe, struck street-style gold when she stepped out in one of the chicest looks of the week: a simple slip dress styled with a metallic duster, complete with a gold-chain Chloé purse and strappy Casadei sandals. So effortless, so chic.

We were so obsessed with her look that we went and located the exact pieces to recreate it for ourselves. OK and for you, too. Keep scrolling to put together your Culpo-inspired look.

