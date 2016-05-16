How These Celebrities Wear Summer Fashion Pieces in New York and Los Angeles

Although they are two major metropolitan cities, New York and Los Angeles have varying sartorial sensibilities. New Yorkers, for their part, live a more fast-paced lifestyle, which is expressed through dark colors and dressy separates. Angelenos, on the other hand, prefer a more laid-back way of life (the beach is just a few steps away!) and relaxed attire—think lots of whites and creams tonally, as well as a bevy of distressed jeans.
Now that Memorial Day is within our reach, we decided to take a look at how certain bi-coastal street style stars tackle their summer wardrobes in the two cities. For instance, when model Gigi Hadid wears shorts in New York, she does so with the help of an oversize menswear blazer, graphic tee, and lots of extras, including metallic lace-up boots, choker, and wire-rimmed shades. In Los Angeles, however, Hadid prefers a simpler look, relying on a black tank and sneakers to do the heavy lifting.
Ahead, learn how to style your summer fashion pieces, from stripes to crop tops, on the different coasts like a celebrity.
1. Shorts
2. Crop Tops
Gigi Hadid looked positively fierce in a royal blue one-shoulder crop top in New York. She completed the look with tailored racing-stripe trousers and strappy sky-high stilettos. In Los Angeles, the crop top is more daytime-appropriate when paired with ripped cropped jeans, loafers, and a tan leather jacket.
3. Matching Sets
Kendall Jenner gives her matching two-piece the monochrome treatment in New York with black separates. A black motorcycle jacket with grommets, metallic heels, and a choker finished the look. In Los Angeles, the starlet looked picnic-ready in a gingham set that she offset with black mules.
4. Off-The-Shoulder Tops
Once again, Kendall Jenner went for black in New York with an off-the-shoulder top, flared jeans, statement shades, and a top-handle bag. While back in California, Jenner lightened up with a blue blouse, distressed cropped jeans, gray mini bag, and metallic strappy sandals.
5. All-White Numbers
Model Lily Aldridge gave her all-white looks two totally different vibes. In New York, she worked the "urban nomad" look with loose separates, while in Los Angeles, a white button-front dress got a boho twist with the addition of an embroidered floral bag.
6. Stripes
High contrast was the name of the game for Jessica Alba in New York when she married her striped top with a bright floral skirt, leather moto jacket, and metallic pumps. Comfort and ease, however, was more important in Los Angeles, where she donned a striped top with loose tie-waist pants and white sneakers.
7. Midi Dresses
Both of these dresses have an ethereal quality, making it perfect for LA, but Jessica Alba made her white lace dress more sophisticated in NYC with a gray motorcycle jacket and metallic extras. In Los Angeles, however, she chose an off-the-shoulder silhouette and let the piece stand on its own, except for a top-handle bag and platform heels.