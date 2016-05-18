7 New York City "It" Girls You Need to Follow on Instagram

Anyone who lives in New York City will attest that it's the center of the universe. As such, scrolling through a native's Instagram feed will result in an endless photo stream of everything the five boroughs have to offer (the architecture, the shops, and everything else). Ahead, we rounded up seven of New York's top fashion girls to follow—from born-and-bred Manhattanites like Leandra Medine to stylish transplants like Alexa Chung—for a daily dose of outfit inspiration and, well, pretty much non-stop FOMO.
1. EMILY WEISS
Instagram handle: @emilywweiss
Claim to fame: Founder and CEO of Glossier
What to look for: No-makeup selfies and crucial announcements from her beauty brand, like the recent launch of three new flavors of their cult-favorite lip product, Balm Dotcom.
2. HANNAH BRONFMAN
Instagram handle: @hannahbronfman
Claim to fame: DJ and Founder of HBFIT.com
What to look for: Fitspo, recipe ideas, and too-cute-for-words travelgrams with her fiancé, Brendan Fallis.
3. LEANDRA MEDINE
Instagram handle: @manrepeller
Claim to fame: Founder of Man Repeller
What to look for: OOTDs, fine jewelry, and general happenings in and around N.Y.C. (parties, press appointments, and the like).
4. NELL DIAMOND
Instagram handle: @nelliediamond
Claim to fame: Founder of Hill House Home
What to look for: Gala dinners, launches from her home line, #TBTs of her epic wedding at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, and selfies with designer bestie Prabal Gurung.
5. ALEXA CHUNG
Instagram handle: @chungalexa
Claim to fame: Model, designer, and resident cool Brit
What to look for: Artsy party pics and vintage photography.
6. ERICA CHOI
Instagram handle: @eggcanvas
Claim to fame: Digital Art Director at Barneys New York
What to look for: Up-close snaps of new accessories and major #foodporn from the most hard-to-get-into restaurants.
7. OLIVIA PALERMO
Instagram handle: @oliviapalermo
Claim to fame: Socialite, designer, and bonafide street style star
What to look for: Campaign pics and glamour shots taken by her husband, photographer Johannes Huebl.