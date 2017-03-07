How to Wear the White Bandana, The Must Have Street Style Accessory

As fashion month rolled out from New York to the streets of Paris, one accessory did not go unoticed: the white bandana. Fashion it girls were rocking this must-have on their wrists, around their necks, and tieing them up over their hair as headbands. This trend was birthed from the #tiedtogether movement, initiated by the Business of Fashion team, and started at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles. It is a symbol that we are all bonded together by humankind, regardless of race, sexuality, or gender. We love when a trend gives back and promotes positive vibes. Scroll through as we bring you 5 ways to wear the white bandana inspired by fashion months street stryle. Don't forget we are all #tiedtogether!

VIDEO: Model Alana Zimmer shows us a few of her go-to moves