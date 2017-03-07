How to Wear the White Bandana, The Must Have Street Style Accessory

How to Wear the White Bandana, The Must Have Street Style Accessory
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
March 7, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Brooke Ely Danielson

As fashion month rolled out from New York to the streets of Paris, one accessory did not go unoticed: the white bandana. Fashion it girls were rocking this must-have on their wrists, around their necks, and tieing them up over their hair as headbands. This trend was birthed from the #tiedtogether movement, initiated by the Business of Fashion team, and started at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles. It is a symbol that we are all bonded together by humankind, regardless of race, sexuality, or gender. We love when a trend gives back and promotes positive vibes. Scroll through as we bring you 5 ways to wear the white bandana inspired by fashion months street stryle. Don't forget we are all #tiedtogether! 

VIDEO: Model Alana Zimmer shows us a few of her go-to moves

 

 

 

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top