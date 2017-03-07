How to Wear the White Bandana, The Must Have Street Style Accessory

As fashion month rolled out from New York to the streets of Paris, one accessory did not go unoticed: the white bandana. Fashion it girls were rocking this must-have on their wrists, around their necks, and tieing them up over their hair as headbands. This trend was birthed from the #tiedtogether movement, initiated by the Business of Fashion team, and started at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles. It is a symbol that we are all bonded together by humankind, regardless of race, sexuality, or gender. We love when a trend gives back and promotes positive vibes. Scroll through as we bring you 5 ways to wear the white bandana inspired by fashion months street stryle. Don't forget we are all #tiedtogether!
1. Wrap around the neck!
Rock a shearling jacket with a bandana draped around your neck.
Dior; dior.com. Burberry coat, $3,995; net-a-porter.com.
3. Tie up over your head for a cool girl vibe.
4. Wrap a bandana up over your head and throw on a kimono, and your look is complete!
5. Wear it around your wrist as a bracelet.
Wrap up the wrist with a white bandana and throw on a long floral gown.
Treasure&Bond Foulard Bandana, $19; nordstrom.com. Zara Long Dress with Floral Print,$70; zara.com.
7. Always a great idea to tie it around your purse strap as added mph.
9. Casually draped around the neck paired with a denim jacket, ultimate cool girl.
Keep it casual in a denim jacket and white bandana neckerchief.
ZANheadgear White Paisley Premium Bandanna, $4; Amazon.com. J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket, $128; JCrew.com.