Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Meghan Markle's Best Street Style Moments
-
1. April 8, 2017
To head to yoga class in Toronto, the actress paired a Breton striped top with black workout leggings, a chic tan raincoat, and coordinating ballet flats. Markle added a headband, dark sunnies, and a Goyard tote to complete her outfit.
-
2. February 6, 2017
The star sported two classic British brands while flower shopping, wearing a Barbour jacket and classic Hunter rain boots. She completed her ensemble with dark denim jeans, a knit hat, and her favorite Goyard tote.
-
3. December 18, 2016
Markle was spotted at the airport in London looking casual cool in a gray sweater, distressed skinny jeans, and a long coat that she styled with white sneakers, a black beanie, and bright blue leather tote.
-
4. December 11, 2016
The Suits star braved the snow while shopping with a friend in Toronto. For the outing, she opted for a cozy olive green jacket, skinny jeans, heeled booties, and a chic black beanie.
-
5. December 9, 2016
The actress bundled up in a cozy puffer coat, quilted snow boots, and a pompom hat while out walking her dog in Toronto.
-
6. December 3, 2016
Markle was spotted running errands in Toronto wearing a delicate gold necklace featuring the initials "M" (for Meghan) and "H" (for boyfriend Prince Harry). She paired the romantic piece of jewelry with a cable knit sweater, black jeans, and a pale pink coat.
-
7. July 14, 2016
Markle wowed in red during a visit to the Today show. She accessorized her bold frock with nude leather pumps.
-
8. July 14, 2016
Markle paired a striped blazer with matching shorts and a white T-shirt for a television appearance in the Big Apple. Nude pumps completed her classy outfit.
-
9. July 13, 2016
Markle looked ladylike in a navy blue number, black leather handbag, and animal print heels while leaving the studio in New York City.
-
10. March 18, 2016
The star showed off her killer sense of style in a navy turtleneck, matching pencil skirt, and coat in New York City. A bright pink bag and animal print heels finished her ensemble.
-
11. March 18, 2016
Markle showed off her toned legs in a pair of chambray shorts and a matching blazer while out in New York City. She accessorized with chic sunnies, patterned pumps, and a pink handbag.
-
12. March 17, 2016
She hit the Big Apple streets in a chic navy topper that she styled with black leggings, strappy heels, and a neutral bag.
-
13. May 14, 2015
At an event in the Big Apple, the brunette beauty wowed in a strapless top and wide-leg black trousers.
-
14. February 8, 2014
Markle added edge to a LWD with a studded leather jacket and metallic silver heels while out in New York City.
-
15. September 11, 2013
The star turned heads in a green suede minidress and gold heels during New York Fashion Week.
