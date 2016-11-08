See the Celebrity Party Looks from Lorde's 20th Birthday Bash

Loving those photos from Lorde's 20th birthday party on Monday? You can thank Taylor Swift, who planned the get-together at ZZ's Clam Bar in New York City. The big bash was filled with fellow celebs Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Mae Whitman, Aziz Ansari, and more.

Lorde posted plenty of #FOMO-worthy Instagrams from the dinner, but our favorite had to be the one of Kloss and Swift kissing her on each cheek with a sweet caption. "Had the best birthday party i've ever had tonight surrounded by my nyc family. all organised by tay who is as she says 'a mom with no kids'. i am ur kid and u love me so hard i could burst," the singer wrote in the caption. "Here's to our 3 magic years of best friendship and more moments like this squished between angels."

Also in attendance was blogger and actress Tavi Gevinson, Taylor's brother Austin Swift, plus clothing designer and sister to Lena Dunham's beau Jack Antonoff, Rachel Antonoff. Scroll down below to see what the guests wore to the fun night.