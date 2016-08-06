Lily Collins Looks Smashing in Hair to Toe Pink

Leave it to Lily Collins to make a casual errand look like a sophisticated outing. The 27-year-old stunner was pretty in hair to toe pink as she stepped out for groceries at a health food store in West Hollywood on Friday. Collins spruced up her darker casual duds with pastel pink pieces that added a touch of summer to her laid back ensemble.

The Mirror Mirror actress wore a short lightweight coat in the palest shade of blush and color coordinating pointed ballet flats by Raye x For Love & Lemons. The rosy ensemble complemented her rich deep pink locks. Beneath her airy outer layer, Collins kept the rest of her look relaxed in dark blue skinny jeans and a black v-neck t-shirt tied just bellow her belly button. She accessorized with mirrored Etnia Barcelona x Jean-Michel Basquiat sunglasses ($305; etniabarcelona.com) and a simple beaded necklace and sported a black leather backpack.

The British-American beauty was likely restocking her kitchen as she just returned from Vancouver where she was filming her latest project, Netflix sci-fi movie Okja. The South Korean-American film will also star Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Tilda Swinton.