Lady Gaga’s Casual Friday Involves an Ab-Baring Outfit and Starbucks

What’s a Friday without a mid-afternoon coffee run? Even Lady Gaga needs a caffeine fix to kick off the weekend, and yesterday, she showed off her killer abs as she hit up Starbucks with some friends. (Points to anyone who knows how she takes her iced coffee!)

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter may be prepping for her big Super Bowl performance, but she still found time for a casual Friday outing. For the occasion, Gaga wore a comfy-but-cute outfit that displayed her toned midsection: high-waisted black leggings paired with a black crop top, finished off with black loafers and a sporty black-and-gold jacket.

Gaga’s blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and she covered her face with a pair of chic aviators as she sipped on an iced beverage.

Gaga definitely deserves the break, as she’s been hard at work lately. The Super Bowl is less than a month away, and she’s been rehearsing regularly for her halftime performance.

Rehearsal #superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

The "Born This Way” singer seems truly excited for the opportunity—a few days ago, she took to Instagram to thank her fans for making the performance possible: “You are a creative and passionate community thank you for loving me so much that we made it to the Super Bowl together. You'll all be up there with me. In spirit through the music we are all performing together. #superbowl”

Sending love to little monsters. I'm having a Million Reasons moment thinking about how grateful I am to have had such amazing fans all these years. You are a creative and passionate community thank you for loving me so much that we made it to the Super Bowl together. You'll all be up there with me. In spirit through the music we are all performing together. #superbowl A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Gaga has been giving us plenty of sneak peeks into her rehearsals, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store.