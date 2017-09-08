Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Lady Gaga's Best Street Style Looks
-
1. Lady Gaga
Mother Monster donned an eye-catching all-black ensemble of a structured jacket, fitted long pants, and towering platform shoes as she made her way to a press conference for her Gaga: Five Foot Two documentary at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.
-
2. May 15, 2017
Gaga stepped out in N.Y.C. in a tan ruffled jumpsuit that's giving us major Ghostbusters vibes. She paired the off-one-shoulder piece with pointed-toe pumps, a chic topknot, and wire-rim sunglasses (shop a similar pair here).
-
3. May 15, 2017
Mother Monster rocked another unique look in New York, this time an all-leopard print suit with a matching hat. She polished off the ensemble with a pair of pointy booties and a black top-handle purse covered with a roaring big cat.
-
4. May 14, 2017
The "Million Reasons" singer couldn't be missed during an outing in New York City, where she put a bold spin on the Western trend. Mother Monster turned heads in a marigold top and coordinating striped flare trousers, which she topped off with an oversize hat, Erickson Beamon choker necklace, Jennifer Fisher earrings, an assortment of belts, and towering heels.
-
5. May 14, 2017
Lady Gaga wowed in a rose-adorned cropped sweater and unique black skirt in the Big Apple. A gray statement topper, embellished sunnies, and studded black leather boots finished off her ensemble.
-
6. February 25, 2017
The songstress was spotted out and about in L.A., wearing an ensemble a bit out of character for the out-there fashionista, but we're loving the sweater-skinny jeans combo anyway, which she expertly paired with a structured bag, nude pumps, and bedazzled cat-eye sunnies.
-
7. February 8, 2017
At the Tommy x Gigi fashion show in L.A., the singer chose a sparkling hot short and crop-top set, worn with fishnet tights, embellished booties, and matching embellished eyebrows.
-
8. February 2, 2017
The "Perfect Illusion" singer geared up for her Super Bowl performance at a press conference in a patriotic Versace outfit that was red, white, and all shades of gorgeous. Gaga paired a striped bomber jacket with a matching wrap skirt and towering lace-up boots for the appearance.
-
9. December 7, 2016
While out and about in London, Lady Gaga donned a metallic dress that she belted at the waist and styled with black leggings. A pink hat and cherry red boots completed her outfit.
-
10. December 6, 2016
Mother Monster was spotted in London wearing a black leather dress covered in star cutouts. She paired the dramatic piece with towering satin platforms.
-
11. December 6, 2016
Mother Monster stepped out in London rocking a very risqué ensemble that consisted of a crisscross bra top, leather skirt complete with train, and towering platform boots.
-
12. November 29, 2016
The "Perfect Illusion" singer brought her style A-game in Paris, where she stepped out in a furry blue statement coat and very high heels.
-
13. November 29, 2016
The popstar wowed in an intricate off-the-shoulder dress, fishnet tights, and sky-high boots on the streets of Paris.
-
14. November 28, 2016
Lady Gaga was all business in the City of Lights in a bow-adorned top, tuxedo jacket, skirt, and pretty pink heels.
-
15. November 27, 2016
To touch down in Paris, the star wore an animal print blazer, skinny black trousers, leather boots, and oversize shades.
-
16. November 6, 2016
Gaga was spotted at the airport in Tokyo wearing a major ruffled top and matching hoop skirt that she paired with a white feather-adorned hat.
-
17. November 1, 2016
Lady Gaga stepped out at Japan's Narita International Airport in a floor-length black jumpsuit with sculpted tulle sleeves and a glittering silver back. Her signature pink cowboy hat, a bold pink lip, and classic aviator shades completed the travel look.
-
18. October 24, 2016
The superstar turned heads in New York City in a pale pink cutout dress that she styled with a matching hat and patent leather heels.
-
19. October 24, 2016
Lady Gaga shows off her signature style wearing cutoff shorts, a pink jacket, Stetson hat, and denim boots in the Big Apple.
-
20. October 21, 2016
Gaga went super ladylike for a New York City outing in a head-to-toe pink outfit made up of a tailored blazer, coordinating shorts, a chic jacket, and an assortment of accessories.
-
21. October 20, 2016
For a New York City excursion, Lady Gaga donned a feathered top, black leather shorts, and combat boots. She topped off the outfit with her signature cowboy hat.
-
22. October 18, 2016
The star turned heads in blue, black, and white leather as she left a recording studio in the Big Apple.
-
23. October 1, 2016
In Los Angeles, the singer rocked a silver jacket that she paired with super short shorts, bejeweled booties, and a statement-making hat.
-
24. September 20, 2016
Gaga strutted her stuff in a silver trench coat and cutoff denim shorts while hanging out in Brooklyn.
-
25. September 12, 2016
Lady Gaga flashed her bra and opted for short shorts while meeting fans after leaving Z100 studio in New York City.
-
26. August 17, 2016
The fashion risk-taker chose a classic all-black outfit that included a T-shirt and jeans for a sunny outing.
-
27. August 4, 2016
Minus the peekaboo bralette and towering platforms, the "Million Reasons" singer looked ready for a high-powered business meeting in a plaid suit and glasses.
-
28. August 1, 2016
Gaga worked a denim crop top and matching shorts while showing off her patriotic side in New York City.
-
29. July 24, 2016
Lady Gaga stepped out in N.Y.C. for her goddaughter, Sistilia Josephine Pontani Newman's baptism. The singer wowed in a pink pastel number that was perfect for a weekend outing. She styled the train- and bow-adorned collared shirtdress with pointed-toe heels, rounded white sunglasses, a flower crown, and a teal blue round handbag that was shaped like a hatbox.
-
30. June 30, 2016
For her Malibu, California, outing the Golden Globe–winning actress and Grammy winner sported denim overalls. She wore them loosely, letting one strap dangle off her shoulder, and paired the set with a knotted black tank top that showed off her toned midriff. All-black leather cowgirl boots, reflective sunglasses, and a trucker hat with a palm tree print on it completed the outfit.
-
31. May 11, 2016
The singer stepped out in New York City in a graphic tee that featured peach-toned sleeves and denim shorts. The outfit would have been simple enough, had she not paired it with a long yellow fur coat and fun heart-shaped sunglasses.
-
32. May 8, 2016
While out in N.Y.C., Gaga wore a pair of tight, distressed black jeans and a blue and green plaid shirt that she tucked in and paired with a sleek black leather belt. The singer paired the rock-and-roll look with pointed-toe black studded boots, a navy blue wide-brimmed hat and major hoop earrings.
-
33. May 5, 2016
Lady Gaga stopped by Macy’s Herald Square to celebrate the launch of her and Sir Elton John’s new philanthropic clothing and accessories line, Love Bravery in a throwback look. The singer seems to have been paying slight tribute to her The Fame days with rounded sunglasses and a standout jacket that she reportedly patched together with pins and trinkets featured in the new selection.
-
34. May 3, 2016
Gaga wore her version of double denim in ripped, light-wash, cuffed-at-the-ankles jeans, a jacket of the same shade, a tucked-in tee, and minimal black booties. Her accessories brought the look to new heights thanks to killer cat-eye sunglasses, dangling silver chandelier earrings, and a black studded belt.
-
35. May 2, 2016
Gaga hit the streets of the Big Apple in cuffed-up blue jeans, black hardware adorned boots, and a striped shirt. Yes, the outfit is one of the most laid-back ensembles we’ve seen the blonde rock in some time, but she didn’t forget to exude her love for all things old-school with rounded shades and a funky fedora.
-
36. March 20, 2016
For a late night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Gaga rocked a super simple jeans and tee combination. Her light-wash denim had strategic rips with a rock-n-roll vibe and her minimalist gray shirt was just that. She paired the simple look with studded dark-tinted glasses and inches-high platform heels.
-
37. October 6, 2015
The singer and American Horror Story: Hotel star arrived in the Big Apple wearing denim short-shorts paired with a Judas Priest baseball T-shirt, black peep-toe heels, a top-handle bag, and oversize sunnies.
