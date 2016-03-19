Kylie Jenner Rocks a Leopard Coatdress for a Night Out

The Jenner sisters always dress to impress, no matter the occasion (or what anyone else is wearing). Case in point: The duo sported sky-high over-the-knee boots to a Lakers game this week where they shared some sibling time together. Fresh off the buzz about those outfits, Kylie went out on the town with friends in Los Angeles last night in an attention-grabbing Versace animal-print mini.

The splashy-hued dress featured patches of yellow, black, green, brown and purple and zipped right up the front (sexy, no?). What we like most is that Jenner knew to pair the eye-catching frock with dainty ankle-strap heels and zero accessories. Perfectly polished waves, a fresh mani and natural makeup rounded out the ensemble. This dress is so fierce we hope Jenner remixes it as a coat the next time she takes it for a spin.