Jenner was recently snapped wearing a black tiger-print hoodie while out and about in Los Angeles with a group of friends, but it wasn't just any old sweatshirt. The chic and cozy piece is actually part of a collection that Tyga collaborated on with designer Marcelo Burlon, which is sold exclusively at Saks and rings in at a cool $550. The brunette beauty paired the pullover with a simple pair of black leggings and casual white sneakers.