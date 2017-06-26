Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Kylie Jenner's Best Street Style Looks
1. July 31, 2017
Just one week before the premiere of her new solo reality show Life of Kylie, Jenner stepped out in West Hollywood in a matching sweatshirt (shop a similar style here) and leggings set. She accessorized the look with a pop-of-color bag and bronze eye shadow.
2. June 25, 2017
On her way to her big sis Khloé Kardashian's surprise birthday party, Jenner wore a bright rainbow-striped Attico mini dress. She wore the fitted sequined dress on the same day as the N.Y.C. Pride Parade, and paired it with black velvet heels.
3. April 30, 2017
The reality star looked so low-key for her new beau Travis Scott's birthday party at Cipriani in N.Y.C. Jenner wore a black windbreaker, Spandex leggings, and black and white Revenge x Storm sneakers (shop a similar style here) for the star-studded bash.
4. April 27, 2017
The beauty mogul was spotted out and about in Los Angeles showing off her toned midsection in a sporty black crop top and coordinating baggy track pants (shop a similar style here). She completed her casual-cool look with matching black slides, a blinged-out watch, and a textured leather bag.
5. April 11, 2017
Is it a shirt? Is it a dress? Is it a bedazzled pillow case? The answer is unclear, but Miss Jenner is pulling it off like a pro. More pressing, however, is the amazing pair of royal purple over-the-knee boots (shop a similar look here) she accessorized with. NEED THEM NOW.
6. March 12, 2017
Jenner went sporty for a trip to the mall in gray leggings ($82; nordstrom.com) and a matching sports bra ($54; nordstom.com), both from Alo Yoga. After all, athleisure isn't just for working out!
7. March 11, 2017
Jenner was spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles looking like a sexy beehive. For the outing, she opted for a sheer mesh bodysuit and coordinating skirt that she paired with honeycomb Tamara Mellon over-the-knee boots.
8. January 17, 2017
For a night out with boyfriend Tyga, the star grabbed attention in a patent red skirt (shop a similar style here) and matching trench coat that she paired with a plunging nude bodysuit. Clear heeled booties finished off her outfit.
9. November 8, 2016
The fashionista showed off her abs in a cropped white tank top and high-waist jeans (shop a similar style here) while shopping in Los Angeles. A matching leather bag accessorized her white-hot look.
10. October 6, 2016
Jenner showed us how to do white pants right while out near her home in Los Angeles. She style a mauve crop top with lace-up white pants and matching kicks (shop a similar style here) for a day of errands.
11. September 8, 2016
Kylie wowed in New York City wearing a baby blue mini dress and intricate ankle-strap heels. A voluminous high ponytail topped off her ensemble.
12. September 8, 2016
She showed off her stems in a sparkling silver number and clear sandals during a Big Apple outing. Jenner draped a denim jacket around her arms for an extra punch.
13. September 7, 2016
The beauty mogul hit the pavement in New York City wearing an eye-catching white jumpsuit (shop a similar style here) and oversize printed coat. A choker, major sunnies, and heeled sandals finished her outfit.
14. September 6, 2016
Kylie kept it simple and sans pants for a night out in New York City with Tyga, rocking an oversize black T-shirt and checkered Vans sneakers.
15. August 1, 2016
Jenner was noticeably sans bra when she stepped out with Tyga in an olive green slip dress and towering booties in Los Angeles.
16. July 31, 2016
The 18-year-old reality TV star celebrated her 19th birthday a few days early and headed to L.A. nightlife hotspot The Nice Guy for an end-of-weekend showdown. The teenage beauty took a daring approach to her party-hopping ensemble and slipped into a black Balmain catsuit with all-over sheer detailing and a wide belt with a metallic fastener. She paired the one-piece with pointed-toe black pumps and loosely curled waves.
17. July 7, 2016
Jenner stepped out for PrettyLittleThing.com’s U.S. launch party in an orange wrap dress that costs about the same as one of her famous lip kits. The reality star wowed in a tangerine wrap midi dress with a thigh-high slit ($35; prettylittlething.us), showing off her famous curves. She kept her accessories simple with a metallic choker and strappy sandals, and wore her standard matte nude lip for the event.
18. June 26, 2016
Jenner was recently snapped wearing a black tiger-print hoodie while out and about in Los Angeles with a group of friends, but it wasn't just any old sweatshirt. The chic and cozy piece is actually part of a collection that Tyga collaborated on with designer Marcelo Burlon, which is sold exclusively at Saks and rings in at a cool $550. The brunette beauty paired the pullover with a simple pair of black leggings and casual white sneakers.
19. June 23, 2016
Jenner was spotted out in Los Angeles in a tan minidress, which she stylishly paired with lace-up booties and an oversize denim jacket.
20. June 16, 2016
Jenner stepped out for a dinner with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and some friends wearing a very short white silk slip dress which showed off all her curves. Jenner paired the piece with a coordinating silk bomber jacket and sky-high sandals (shop a similar style here).
21. June 2, 2016
While partying with big sis Kendall and model Gigi Hadid in West Hollywood, the 18-year-old wore a figure-hugging nude jumpsuit with strategically placed cutouts. Kylie paired the head-turning ensemble with matching nude suede heels, a diamond Rolex watch, and a statement dark lip. She dressed down the look with relaxed waves and a casual jean jacket.
22. May 5, 2016
Jenner flaunted her toned legs in super short cut-off denim shorts, which she paired with a dark blue graphic top, oversize black jacket, and sexy thigh-high boots (shop a similar style here).
-
24. March 18, 2016
On a girls' night with sister Kendall in L.A., Kylie wore a Versace animal-print mini in shades of yellow, black, green, brown and purple.
26. January 28, 2016
On a date night with Tyga, the youngest Jenner wore a Catwoman-inspired outfit, complete with skintight leather pants and a sleeveless leather top (shop a similar style here).
27. November 30, 2015
Jenner showed off her bold green hair and an all-white ensemble—including a criss-cross top, menswear blazer, and trousers—while out in West Hollywood.
28. November 12, 2015
Spotted grabbing dinner with boyfriend Tyga, Jenner wore a black Steven Khalil jumpsuit that featured a super low-cut top. She accompanied her sleek look with a leather fringe belt, sleek Hermès croc clutch, and matching pointed-toe pumps.
29. October 19, 2015
Walking through the airport in New York City, the Jenner sisters showed very different travel styles. Kylie looked cozy in an oversized bomber jacket layered with a ribbed knit dress while Kendall opted for a cutout blouse under a long tan cardigan paired with dark wash flared jeans (shop a similar pair here).
