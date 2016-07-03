Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Incredible Beach Body in Plunging Swimsuit

Kim Kardashian West may have just starred in the music video for Fergie's new single "M.I.L.F. $", but big sister Kourtney Kardashian is proving once again that the milk-showering mom-of-two isn't the only member of the Kardashian clan worthy of "MILF" status.

The eldest Kardashian sister made a splash yesterday, flaunting her incredible physique in a plunging one-piece swimsuit in Miami. The low-cut La Perla design showed off the stunner's best assets, highlighting her trim waist and toned figure. The classic suit was modernized with mesh cage panels along the straps and just below the bust, and turned up the heat with sporty cutouts at the back. Kardashian paired her sizzling look with a sleek high ponytail, minimal gold jewelry, and oversize aviators. Later in the day she covered up with a crisp white button-down.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Instagram Moments

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed the Miami heat with some friends and her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The 37-year-old posted an Instagram pic of the occasion, captioned, "Beach dayz," in which she can be seen cooling off with her crew under the shade of umbrellas, with Penelope sporting a metallic gold bikini by her side.

Pichichi / Splash News

Kardashian isn't a stranger to showing off what she's got. The hot mama took to Instagram recently, donning a barely-there bikini and throwing up peace signs for the camera.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Super Fit Physique in New Bikini Selfies