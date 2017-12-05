Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Kourtney Kardashian's Best Street Style Looks
1. December 20, 2017
The reality star stepped out in L.A. wearing a pair of black track pants with red and white stripes down the leg. She paired the look with a cropped turtleneck sweater and black pointed-toe boots.
2. December 4, 2017
The reality star was spotted leaving a Calabasas studio in a stylish mix of business and athleisure. Kardashian paired a tight black bodysuit with a cropped black sweater. To finish off the ensemble, she wore a pair of work-appropriate gray pants (shop a similar pair here).
3. October 4, 2017
The reality star stepped out in L.A. in a cozy white sweater with extra long flare sleeves. She paired the top with light-wash frayed jeans and white leather shoes.
4. September 17, 2017
The reality star took a trip to a farmer's market in Los Angeles while looking incredibly chic in her spin on a black striped Beetlejuice-like pant. She wore black and white striped pants by Vatanika (try a similar look here) with a plain white tee and tinted shades for a casual and cool Sunday look.
5. July 26, 2017
The mom of three put her abs on display in a white crop top with black lace peeping out from underneath. She paired the tee with wide-leg drawstring striped pants (shop a similar pair here), sandals, and a small pair of black sunglasses.
6. July 8, 2017
The reality star got in on the braless trend while out in Calabasas, Calif., in a skintight orange minidress. She paired the sexy style with white Adidas sneakers and a black baseball cap.
7. June 25, 2017
Kourtney K. stepped out in Los Angeles wearing double velvet. She paired a ruched off-the-shoulder crop top (shop a similar look here) in the fabric with matching high-waisted pants, and black pumps.
8. June 19, 2017
Kourtney K. was spotted on Monday wearing an ultra-cropped pair of One Teaspoon Daisy Dukes ($109; shopbop.com), a white tank top, and a pair of pale pink Gianvito Rossi sandals ($612; matchesfashion.com), her voluminous top knot on-point.
9. May 31, 2017
Remember the Juicy velour tracksuits that dominated the early 2000s? Well, Kourtney Kardashian is bringing them back with a sexy twist. The mom of three stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday in a cropped zip-up top and matching drawstring bottoms with big pockets adorning the wide legs. She paired the ab-baring look with slip-on sneakers, a Louis Vuitton backpack, and round shades (shop a similar pair here).
11. May 8, 2017
The reality star took frayed jeans to the next level with this ultra-ripped pair (shop a similar style here) while out for lunch with her little sister Kim in Studio City, Calif. She paired the denim with a cropped mustard-color sweatshirt, pointy pumps, and a sleek pony.
12. May 5, 2017
Kourtney looked sporty as she stepped out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at landmark Casa Vega restaurant in Studio City, Calif., wearing a revealing white leotard ($73; houseofcb.com) with white track pants and killer red stiletto sandals. She confidently rocked the braless look (we all know Kardashians love a bodysuit) and kicked the sportif style up a notch with the addition of those heels.
13. May 2, 2017
The mother of three stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a simple white tank top and ripped lightwash jeans. She dressed up her casual look with a pair of round sunnies, a choker necklace, her go-to Cartier bangles, a monogram Louis Vuitton mini backpack, and nude heeled sandals.
14. April 20, 2017
The reality TV star looked white hot for a night out in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Kardashian opted for a white House of CB bodysuit ($73; houseofcb.com) worn under a corset-like top that she paired with coordinating wide-leg trousers. She completed her ensemble with delicate jewelry, a mini clutch bag, and towering stiletto heels.
16. April 5, 2017
Kardashian showed that wide-leg jeans are back in style in a pair of frayed white-wash denim (shop a similar style here) after filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Calabasas, Calif. She elevated the look with a brown tee and matching suede pumps, ensuring that the wide jeans didn't overwhelm her petite frame.
17. March 30, 2017
Kardashian was spotted during a night out in Los Angeles looking super sexy in a black lace Vatanika playsuit that she paired with a sleek leather jacket. Clear Marskinryyppy pumps adorned with her name, a coordinating clutch, and bombshell waves completed her outfit.
18. March 30, 2017
The mother of three showed off her hip style in a floor-length striped robe top and distressed jeans while running errands in Los Angeles. She accessorized with rust-colored suede pumps, a matching leather bag, sunnies, and a chic topknot.
19. February 7, 2017
Kourtney went sans pants while out in Los Angeles, opting to wear only an oversize purple velour sweatshirt. A pair of white tennis shoes gave a sporty edge to her ensemble.
20. October 2, 2016
While in Paris for Fashion Week, the star chose a cutout black dress that showed off a ton of skin. Lace-up heels and a sleek hairdo finished the winning number.
21. September 30, 2016
Kardashian paired a semi-sheer black crop top with high-waisted jeans during Paris Fashion Week. She perfectly accessorized the winning combo with oversize sunnies, a satin clutch, and ankle-strap heels.
22. July 31, 2016
The star slipped into a skintight black leather dress and over-the-knee cage booties for her little sister’s early birthday celebration at The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood. She accessorized with an impossibly long braided ponytail and a nude lip for the makeup-themed party.
23. June 28, 2016
The reality TV star stepped into popular Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy wearing a long-sleeve white top—possibly a bodysuit since those are a favorite—along with a white miniskirt that sparked plenty of attention. She paired the look with lucite ankle-strap heels and a rectangular clutch.
24. June 6, 2016
Kardashian stepped out in London wearing an embellished black jumpsuit that showed a hint of her lacy bra underneath. She finished the look with strappy black heels.
25. April 22, 2016
Kourtney and younger sister Kim stepped out in #twinning skintight dresses to attend their friends' pre-wedding festivities in Miami. Kourtney wore an olive green mini with shoulder cut-outs and ankle-strap nude heels and opted for a pulled-back hairstyle to finish off the look.
26. March 9, 2016
The reality television star represented Beverly Hills (though she famously lives in Calabasas), California, with a white oversize T-shirt, black leather leggings, and matching booties. She also celebrated the 2016 return of a '90s favorite: the choker.
27. February 10, 2016
Kardashian stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing leather pants and a chic fur coat over a nude shirt. She accessorized the look with a black choker and envelope purse.
28. November 8, 2015
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed a girls' night out in West Hollywood, California, wearing a sheer black top, which she wore over a black bra and paired with black skinny jeans, black booties, and a metallic gold moto jacket.
29. September 14, 2015
Kardashian stepped out in New York City and accentuated her petite frame with a pair of high-waist leather pants, a bandeau top, and a bomber jacket.
30. July 21, 2015
The mother-of-three stepped out in L.A. wearing head-to-toe suede in a tan-hued suede minidress and matching fringe lace-up boots. She topped off the outfit with a forest green Céline crossbody bag and a gold cuff.
