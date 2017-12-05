Remember the Juicy velour tracksuits that dominated the early 2000s? Well, Kourtney Kardashian is bringing them back with a sexy twist. The mom of three stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday in a cropped zip-up top and matching drawstring bottoms with big pockets adorning the wide legs. She paired the ab-baring look with slip-on sneakers, a Louis Vuitton backpack, and round shades (shop a similar pair here).