Kardashian West went braless once more—this time for her husband’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show. The reality star stepped out in N.Y.C. in head-to-toe burgundy, pairing a sheer turtleneck bodysuit with matching joggers and lace-up suede stilettos. She completed the outfit with (what else) a matching bomber jacket, which hung casually off her shoulders. “You guys, I decided to wear all red because I felt really left out that one time,” she said on Snapchat, explaining the outfit choice.