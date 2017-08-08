Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Kim Kardashian West's Best Street Style Moments
1. January 10, 2018
What does one wear for a late-night gummy bear run? Sweatpants! Kim K satisfied her sweet tooth (she loves gummy bears) and did so wearing high-waist joggers with a blue sports bra, a matching jacket, and pointed-toe white boots.
2. January 2, 2018
The reality star matched her icy blue hair to her hoodie and bike shorts while out in Calabasas, Calif. High socks and Yeezy sneakers completed her athleisure look.
3. October 3, 2017
The reality star showed off her curves in a nude-colored strapless ‘90s Plein Sud dress from The Kit Vintage. The frock featured sheer detailing around her knees, making her legs appear extra long. It certainly didn’t hurt that she paired the dress with strappy stiletto sandals that laced up her legs either.
4. August 6, 2017
For dinner in L.A., Kardashian West kept it casual and turned to distressed denim shorts with wrap-around, gladiator-like sandals, a white bodysuit, and a Gucci fanny pack. The dangling pendant necklaces were the perfect minimalist additions.
5. July 26, 2017
The reality star stepped out in L.A. wearing a white bra top as a shirt, high-waist gray cropped leggings (shop a similar pair here), an oversize olive bomber jacket, and her favorite pair of clear Yeezy heels. The mom of two wore her ultra-long extensions down in loose waves and completed her look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.
6. July 10, 2017
The reality star stepped out for a quick bite in N.Y.C. in an unconventional pairing: a blazer and blue velvet leggings. She wore a sheer Gucci bra under her blazer to top off the outfit. Leave it to Kardashian West to make these different pieces work in one look.
7. June 14, 2017
Kardashian West stepped out wearing a corset as a shirt in N.Y.C. She showed off her incredible figure in the low-cut bustier, which she tucked into a pair of high-waist gray slacks that looked boardroom-appropriate (shop a similar style here). The reality star polished off the look with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals and minimal jewelry.
8. May 21, 2017
The reality TV star was spotted out Los Angeles looking super glam in a sparkling black gown. She paired her curve-hugging floor-length gown with metallic heeled sandals and styled her long locks in soft waves.
10. May 8, 2017
Mrs. West was spotted in a plunging scoop neck bodysuit and super short leather mini while out in Los Angeles. She topped off the figure-flaunting pieces with retro sunnies and lace-up nude sandals.
11. May 5, 2017
The mother of two flaunted her famous curves while out in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a tight black bodysuit, high-waist skinny jeans, and matching lace-up boots.
12. May 3, 2017
Mrs. West stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles rocking an oversize blazer that she paired with sheer lace pants. The star topped off her eye-catching ensemble with strappy heeled sandals and a matching mini bag, and wore her sleek locks super straight.
13. April 29, 2017
Two days before the Met Gala, Kardashian West was already getting in theme, sporting a black blazer by Commes des Garçons for a friend's birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. She paired the jacket with a black bodysuit, matching skinny jeans, and knee-high boots, accessorizing with a micro Hermès bag.
14. April 18, 2017
The mom of two showed off her sleek physique in a white top that was unbuttoned to show off her plunging satin bra. She tucked the top into a pair of La Perla high-waist lace shorts, which are currently on sale for £250 over in the U.K. She paired the look with lace-up sandals and a silky straight lob.
15. April 8, 2017
Kim Kardashian West chose a casual chic getup for date night with Kanye—the centerpiece of her outfit was a pair of ripped, high-waisted jeans, which she wore with a revealing black bodysuit. Kardashian West dressed up the ensemble with a floor-length black coat and heels, plus a necklace that looks to be from her hubby's new jewelry collection.
16. April 1, 2017
The star paired a set of knee-length frayed-hem shorts with a sheer top, worn under a shin-grazing leather coat as she stepped out for dinner at a sushi restaurant in Brentwood, Calif., with Kanye West. Clear ankle-strap heels completed her ensemble.
17. March 30, 2017
Kim Kardashian West stepped out in L.A. on Thursday in a retro two-piece look that was giving us some serious Sandy vibes. Wearing her sleek locks pin-straight and parted down the middle, the social media icon strut her stuff in a pair of gray high-rise jeans (shop a similar look here), a bustier-style black tube top (shop a similar piece here), and a set of sexy snakeskin sandals (shop a similar pair here).
18. March 26, 2017
Kardashian West was spotted having dinner with husband Kanye West in Los Angeles wearing black from head to toe. For the occasion, the star opted for a simple top and pants that she paired with towering lace-up boots and a luxe floor-grazing coat. Dark sunnies and a sleek hairdo finished off her ensemble.
19. March 25, 2017
The mom-of-two glowed in an off-the-shoulder ribbed maxi dress (get a similar style here) paired with leather snakeskin boots. She wore her hair slicked back in a low bun and accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.
20. March 13, 2017
In a fitted black minidress, black lace-up booties, a gold statement necklace, and a shiny black puffer coat, Kardashian West went to the movies with husband Kanye West and other family members in Westlake Village, California.
21. March 2, 2017
Kardashian put a spin on the classic pinstripe suit while out and about in Los Angeles, donning a pinstripe dress with a red stripe up the side over a black bandeau and calf-high booties. A black puffer coat and a few delicate necklaces completed her look.
22. February 27, 2017
The mom-of-two stepped out in a full-on velvet tracksuit (get a pair of velvet joggers from Topshop), complete with a long plush coat and cream, lace-up booties.
23. February 22, 2017
Kardashian stepped out in L.A. in an all-white look, featuring a lacey tank, baggy sweats, and an oversize puffer coat (try a similar look via nordstrom.com). A mini Birkin bag and matching orange sunnies completed her look.
24. February 19, 2017
Mrs. West stepped out near her home in Los Angeles rocking what might be her most casual look to date—a black top and coordinating sweatpants that she topped off with an oversize puffer coat. A monogrammed tote, black-and-white Vans sneakers, and dark sunnies completed her outfit.
25. February 15, 2017
Kardashian West went braless once more—this time for her husband’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show. The reality star stepped out in N.Y.C. in head-to-toe burgundy, pairing a sheer turtleneck bodysuit with matching joggers and lace-up suede stilettos. She completed the outfit with (what else) a matching bomber jacket, which hung casually off her shoulders. “You guys, I decided to wear all red because I felt really left out that one time,” she said on Snapchat, explaining the outfit choice.
26. February 14, 2017
The star donned an oversize pinstripe blazer that featured a plunging neckline, nipped-in waist, and single button at the front while out in New York City. Mrs. West accessorized the revealing number with a pair of too cool heeled boots, a "Calabasas" script necklace, and her favorite faux lip ring.
27. February 14, 2017
Kardashian West bundled up for Manhattan's windy weather in a long fur coat over a gray hoodie with knee-high leather boots. She paired the cold-weather gear with dark shades and crazy long extensions.
28. February 13, 2017
The street style star was spotted in N.Y.C. during Fashion Week in a sheer black shirt paired with thigh-high black boots and a puffer coat, perhaps taking style inspiration from her little sister Kendall.
29. February 6, 2017
The street style star brings back the velour tracksuit in a hooded all-black ensemble topped with a camel-colored coat as she is spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
30. January 29, 2017
Kardashian West freed the nipple while out in Costa Rica in a sheer metallic Paco Rabanne dress—sans bra. She paired the daring look with a navy suede baseball cap and lace-up sandals that snaked around her calves.
31. February 2, 2017
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out in Los Angeles rocking an oversize black wool trench coat and thigh-high snakeskin boots. A textured black leather handbag, faux lip ring, and super-straight locks finished off her outfit.
32. January 18, 2017
Kardashian West stepped out for lunch with her husband in a plaid flannel shirt, ripped jeans, and neutral laced Yeezy heels. She accessorized with a gold script necklace and her new signature accessory: a lip ring.
33. January 16, 2017
The street style maven looked casual in a graphic tee, ripped jeans, and a floor-length fur coat while arriving in New York City after a trip to Dubai.
34. February 1, 2017
Kardashian West stepped out in a classic Kim K outfit: a full-length fur coat and over-the-knee boots (get a similar pair from Nordstrom). She finished off the look with black sunglasses, wearing her waist-grazing hair in its signature sleek and straight style.
35. January 24, 2017
Mrs. West was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing an oversize blue plaid shirt that she paired with lace-up leather pants. She dressed up her ensemble with a pair of metallic heeled sandals and topped the outfit off with her favorite faux lip ring.
36. January 4, 2017
The star donned shredded denim for lunch with friends at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A., and completed her look with a decidedly casual black zip-up hoodie, delicate gold necklace, and clear heels.
37. September 29, 2016
Mrs. West turned heads during Paris Fashion Week in a revealing bandeau top, knee-less trousers, and a long animal print coat.
38. September 28, 2016
While attending PFW, the beauty wowed in a semi-sheer skirt and jacket worn over a matching black bralette.
39. September 27, 2016
Kardashian West opted for a cutout dress and statement snakeskin boots during an outing in the Big Apple.
40. September 20, 2016
Kim glowed in white during a night out in Miami, where she chose a crop top and matching skirt in the light hue.
41. September 15, 2016
While in Miami, the brunette beauty donned a lingerie-inspired top with blue jeans and heeled booties.
42. September 9, 2016
The star hit the Big Apple streets wearing a completely sheer tank top with high-waist black pants and sleek sandals.
43. September 8, 2016
Kim turned a Saint Pablo men's XL concert tee into a dress that she styled with sexy thigh-high boots in New York City.
44. September 7, 2016
To attend husband Kanye West's NYFW show, she chose a sheer striped white dress and slouchy over-the-knee boots.
45. September 6, 2016
It was denim-on-denim for this outing, where Kim rocked an oversize shirt, baby blue bra, and jean skirt with clear statement boots.
46. September 1, 2016
Cutoff jean shorts, a black bodysuit, and a green bomber jacket made up this casual Kardashian West outfit.
47. August 31, 2016
The star went nude in a coordinating top and skirt during an outing in Toronto.
48. August 30, 2016
In one of her wildest looks to date, the star wore stretchy bike shorts, a corset top, fur slides, and a long embellished bomber jacket in New York City.
49. August 30, 2016
Kardashian West gave her oversize men’s sweatshirt a sexy spin by belting it with a waist-cinching corset, adding a leather mini, and stepping into delicate lace-up sandals.
