Khloe Kardashian Makes Denim Look Sleek and Sexy

After her fierce workout yesterday, Khloé Kardashian did a quick change and headed out and about in a denim-on-denim ensemble. Her outfit may have been blue, but her mood certainly wasn't—she looked positively radiant!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out for lunch wearing a denim button-up shirt and a matching denim skirt. To show a little skin, Kardashian unbuttoned a few extra buttons on her top. She paired the sexy monochrome outfit with off-white strappy sandals, reflective blue aviator sunglasses, and huge hoop earrings. Her short blonde hair was styled loosely around her face for a flawless summer vibe.

Wearing denim-on-denim outfits, once a faux pas in the fashion world, has emerged as a popular trend in recent years, and many celebs have shown off their own takes on the style, including both Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Last year, Jenner was spotted in a getup quite similar to the one Khloé wore yesterday—a distressed denim skirt paired with an unbuttoned denim top.

What's the point of having sisters if you can't swap style tips with them? Khloé put her own spin on the all-demin outfit, and if you ask us, it was a perfect choice to showcase the curves that she hustled all morning to maintain.

