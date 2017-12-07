Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Kendall Jenner's Chic Street Style
-
1. December 6, 2017
The model stepped out sporting style basics while grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles in a slightly see-through Henley shirt and tight Balenciaga button-up jeans. She paired her outfit with white pointed-toe booties (similar here) and her hair pulled back into a casual bun.
-
2. November 20, 2017
Jenner stepped out with pal Hailey Baldwin to support her boyfriend Blake Griffin at a New York Knicks basketball game while wearing an all-white ensemble. The model paired over-the-knee white boots with a cream sweater, jacket, and white jeans to match.
-
3. September 9, 2017
The model stepped out during New York Fashion Week wearing a unique take on the jean jacket. Jenner paired her asymmetrical outerwear with a black fanny pack and R13 pants.
-
4. August 24, 2017
Less is sometimes more, and Jenner reminded us of that when she wore high-waist light-wash jeans with pointed-toe black boots and a tight black sweater for a girls' night out in Hollywood. Her accessories, as usual, spoke volumes and complemented the look. That black leather hat? It screams badass.
-
5. August 23, 2017
Jenner had us seeing spots while out in L.A. on Wednesday in a white and black polka-dot minidress that hugged her curves. She paired the bold look with white lace-up sneakers (shop similar here) and a small pair of tinted shades.
-
6. JULY 27, 2017
The model marched across N.Y.C. in an oversize sweatshirt that she paired with a tight suede mini-skirt (hello, early 2000s) and ankle-strap heels. Her round sunglasses are chic, not to mention that top-handle, super cute Louis Vuitton handbag. Way to go, Kendall.
-
7. July 27, 2017
Kendall Jenner stops traffic no matter where sho goes, but her latest looks will definitely turn heads. The model and reality star left the gym in New York City wearing a bright yellow windbreaker, which she paired with black leggings that featured mesh paneling, black-and-white sneakers, and sunglasses. Her gym bag of choice? A mini Louis Vuitton purse. Now that's hitting the gym in style.
-
8. June 25, 2017
Leave it to Jenner to make Barbie pink velvet ankle boots look effortless. The model wore the statement Balenciaga boots with a fringed top and a Gucci drawstring bag while leaving a restaurant with her friend Justine Sky.
-
9. June 3, 2017
Jenner stepped out sans bra in Manhattan while wearing a lacy white mini with eyelet detailing and a corset tied around her waist. She paired the tiny dress with white leather booties, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny pink fuzzy purse.
-
-
11. May 24, 2017
Jenner stepped out in Cannes in floral pink heels that will solve all of your wardrobe woes (shop a similar pair here). She paired the statement shoes with a nautical striped crop top and high-waist white flared pants for another day of sun in the South of France.
-
12. May 23, 2017
Kendall exited Gotha Nightclub in Cannes wearing a pair of Fall 2017 Daniele Carlotta patent leather capris (shop a similar look here), a patterned bustier-style crop top, oversize gold hoops, and pointed-toe black pumps.
-
13. May 22, 2017
The effortless street style star took a seaside stroll in Cannes wearing a pink floral romper (shop a similar look here), white Adidas by Raf Simmons sneakers ($400; saksfifthavenue.com), transparent shades (shop a similar look here), and an oversize tote bag.
-
-
15. May 3, 2017
The model looked chic in all gray while out in Manhattan in a cozy cowl-neck sweater, light wash step-hem jeans (shop a similar style here), and white Kurt Geiger boots. She topped off the outfit with a knit cap and black sunglasses.
-
16. May 2, 2017
Jenner gave us serious pants envy in a pair of blush pink frayed jeans (shop a similar style here) while out in N.Y.C. She paired the look with a black graphic tee, black beret, micro Louis Vuitton purse, and white Kurt Geiger boots.
-
17. April 30, 2017
Jenner put a unique spin on the nipple-baring trend, wearing a cropped graphic tee with a suggestive print for Kylie Jenner's new beau Travis Scott's birthday party in N.Y.C. The top model paired the risqué shirt with high-waist leather leggings, Roberi & Fraud sunglasses, and green stiletto pumps (shop a similar pair here).
-
18. March 22, 2017
Jenner's version of jeans and a tee? An oversize taxi cab yellow T-shirt, tucked into flared leg cropped jeans (get a similar pair here), paired with a snakeskin belt. White sneakers, black sunnies, and a micro bag finished off the look.
-
19. March 15, 2017
Even Kendall Jenner can't escape the Beauty and the Beast craze. The model stepped out in California in a head-to-toe yellow look, from a silky lace cami to paperbag Kendall + Kylie sweatpants, furry slides, and a matching clutch. While the sweats are now sold out, you can shop more from Kendall + Kylie's line at Nordstrom.
-
20. April 18, 2017
The model strolled through Beverly Hills in a chic knee-length denim skirt with a dramatic slit up the middle ($185; modaoperandi.com), black slides, and a cropped lace camisole.
-
21. March 30, 2017
Kendall Jenner put her patriotism on display in Los Angeles in a red and white striped, open-sleeve Balenciaga shirt ($825; bergdorfgoodman.com). She tucked the top into a pair of distressed white shorts that had part of their hems hanging down to her white sneaker-clad feet.
-
22. March 13, 2017
Jenner was spotted at LAX in black jeans, a white top, camel-hued duster coat, and black booties. But the best part of her outfit? The white conductor hat and white-framed sunglasses that are giving us major Britney Spears circa 2002 vibes.
-
23. March 10, 2017
The model made the West Hollywood streets her own runway in a pair white sneakers, black liquid leggings (try a similar style via Topshop), and a white pinstripe blazer over a simple white tee. She wore her hair pulled back in two braids and carried a miniature Louis Vuitton purse.
-
24. March 7, 2017
Jenner rocked a gray T-shirt and matching sweatpants (shop a similar style here), making the groutfit utterly chic with the addition of a cropped fur coat. White sneakers and round shades completed the casual-cool look.
-
25. March 7, 2017
-
26. March 6, 2017
Jenner wore a denim patch instead of a bra while out in Paris in a Sami Miro Vintage sheer bodysuit that Selena Gomez has rocked in the past. She paired the see-through top with slouchy boyfriend jeans, pointy-toe boots, and a black coat while out in the City of Love.
-
27. March 5, 2017
The model paired an R13 minidress ($275; net-a-porter.com) with printed jeans and pointy boots for a retro look during Paris Fashion Week.
-
28. March 4, 2017
Jenner stepped out in Paris in another red-hot look—this time a red minidress with a leather belted waist and turtleneck. Thigh-high snakeskin boots topped off her ensemble.
-
29. March 3, 2017
Jenner stepped out in Paris in leather-on-leather, pairing skin-tight ThePerfext leggings ($995; revolve.com) with a unique jacket, featuring a denim collar and leather sleeves. She paired the look with Adidas sneakers, because Kendall is always on trend.
-
30. March 2, 2017
Jenner attended the Off-White fashion show in Paris wearing an all-red ensemble: a red Off-White tee, red blazer, and red track pants. White pointed-toe pumps and oversize square earrings finished off her look.
-
31. March 2, 2017
Stepping out for lunch in Paris, the model wore pinstripe wide-leg pants, a shearling lined black jacket, a black graphic tee, and white booties. She accessorized with aviator sunnies and a white textured purse.
-
32. March 2, 2017
Kendall radiated a certain je ne sais quois while strolling through the streets of Paris in this sleek all-black ensemble. The model gave the look a daring twist with a bright cherry lip and boldly accented booties.
-
33. March 1, 2017
In the throes of Paris Fashion Week, Jenner celebrated the first day of March in a bold orange-red blazer and a distressed Gucci sweatshirt ($2,600; mytheresa.com) offset with a pair of edgy liquid leggings.
-
34. February 28, 2017
The top model was spotted out in Paris wearing a fanny pack in the most unexpected way—slung over her shoulder. She completed her casual-cool look with a white top, black cropped trousers, red and white sneakers, a furry black wrap, and dark sunnies.
-
35. February 27, 2017
Jenner made her way to Paris looking très chic in a sleek black turtleneck sweater, raw hem jeans, and a long black leather coat. White kicks, Matrix-style sunglasses, and a messy half-updo topped off her airport style.
-
36. February 24, 2017
While on the streets in Milan, the star looked cool in a vintage graphic tee, baggy black jeans, and white leather boots. Sunglasses and a fanny pack worn as a shoulder bag finished her on-the-go outfit.
-
37. February 20, 2017
Jenner made a statement during London Fashion Week in a Burberry couture knit over a minidress and heeled black boots. She paired the look with a red lip, hoop earrings, and a few gold teeth, because why not?
-
38. February 20, 2017
The model turned a trench coat into a dress on a night out during LFW. Jenner shortened a gold A.L.C. coat ($995; alcltd.com) and paired it with thigh-highs for a sexy, gilted vibe.
-
39. February 18, 2017
The queen of puffy furs struck again in London. This time, Jenner paired the statement jacket with a graphic tee and leather leggings (shop a similar style here) for maximum effect.
-
40. February 15, 2017
Kendall kicked it casual during NYFW in her snakeskin booties, a graphic sweatshirt, and a pair of black skinny jeans (shop a similar style here).
-
41. February 14, 2017
Jenner stepped out on Tuesday swathed in a Marcelo Burlon coat, leather leggings, and a pair of classic Vans sneakers ($60; amazon.com).
-
42. February 14, 2017
Kendall rocked her Tonight Show look on the streets of N.Y.C., stepping out in hot pink Chanel separates, edgy gold chains, an ivory fur coat, and a set of trendy sneakers (shop a similar pair here).
-
43. February 13, 2017
Jenner stepped out in Balenciaga Eyewear sunglasses ($495; bergdorfgoodman.com), a pair of pin-striped navy capris, her trusty Tupac tee, a black coat, and Kurt Geiger white booties ($169; asos.com).
-
44. February 12, 2017
Kendall hit the snowy streets of Manhattan in Balenciaga Eyewear sunglasses ($495; bergdorfgoodman.com), a metallic puffer jacket, lace-up leather pants, a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, and a trendy pair of teal Revenge x Storm sneakers.
-
45. February 11, 2017
The model arrived at NYFW's Alexander Wang show in Harlem wearing a shearling jacket, maroon Yves Saint Laurent graphic tee, snakeskin booties, and a pair of cropped step-fray multi-wash jeans.
-
46. February 10, 2017
Jenner showed up in SoHo for a V Magazine event looking urban-chic in a Tupac graphic tee, giant hoop earrings, an edgy fringed skirt, cozy full-length jacket, and clingy black booties (shop a similar pair here: $363, marked down from $725; stuartweitzman.com).
-
47. February 9, 2017
The model was spotted in New York City wearing a graphic Reebok sweatshirt and cropped gray trousers. She completed her pavement-ready look with a long black coat, dark sunglasses, and white Kurt Geiger leather boots ($169; asos.com).
-
48. January 25, 2017
Ms. Jenner looked like a workout-ready angel when she stepped out in head-to-toe white in L.A. The style darling wore a Vetements x Champion zip-up hoodie ($990; ssense.com), matching sweats ($760; ssense.com), and white Balenciaga sneakers ($695; matchesfashion.com).
-
49. January 24, 2017
Jenner stepped out in her favorite golden puffer jacket from Ports 1961 (get a similar one from Urban Outfitters), this time paired with a knit off-white cardigan, complete with crochet flowers, a gray tee, and black leather pants with a flared leg by Unravel Project. The model finished off her look with a pair of angular sunnies and pointed toe heels with a green and pink design.
-
50. January 22, 2017
Jenner was spotted out and about in Paris looking chic in her model-off-duty style, wearing a pair of light-wash high-rise jeans over fishnet tights, a distressed cropped sweater by Unravel Project (get a similar top from Shopbop), sunglasses by KREWE, and strappy mesh heels ($610; soebedar.com). And yes, that is a fanny pack built into her belt.
-
51. January 21, 2017
The supermodel stepped out in yet another fishnet tights under pants look, this time pairing the tights with black lace-up pants, and a mesh turtleneck with star-shaped pasties covering all the right areas. Plus, we're loving her KREWE sunglasses, Sonia Rykiel denim bomber, complete with furry arms ($1,225 originally $2,044; matchesfashion.com), and her signature strappy mesh heels ($610; soebedar.com).
-
52. January 20, 2017
Jenner left the Givenchy Haute Couture Show in a pair of black leather skinny pants by Unravel Project, a mesh top, and a knit bandeau worn over the mesh top, finished off with a black fur coat, and strappy heels with a sheer toe ($610; soebedar.com). This is such a Kendall Jenner outfit, mesh details and all.
-
53. January 20, 2017
Jenner has been channeling some serious '70s vibes this season, and this street style look is no exception. The model donned a furry two-tone bomber jacket (get a similar fuzzy bomber from Nordstrom), leather pants by Unravel Project, and camel-hued lace-up booties. She finished off the look with a pair of round sunglasses by KREWE, and a beige Saint Laurent cross-body purse.
-
54. January 18, 2017
The model clearly has a thing for oversize puffer coats, stepping out in this red number in N.Y.C. (get a similar coat from ASOS), paired with light-wash jeans, and patent leather platform boots.
-
55. Kendall Jenner
We're loving Jenner's take on the classic winter puffer coat, upgraded with a gold finish from Ports 1961 (get a similar coat from Urban Outfitters) and paired with leather pants, a gray top, eyewear by KREWE, and patent leather lace-up booties. The icing on the cake, however, has to be her chic necktie from Chanel.
-
56. January 12, 2017
Miss Jenner slayed the airport style game on Thursday when she hit JFK in a crop top, a set of velour sweat pants, lace-up booties, and a chic denim jacket (shop a similar style here: $188; nordstrom.com).
-
57. January 10, 2017
The top model showed us the right way to wear sweatpants during an outing in Los Angeles, pairing her comfy bottoms with a ribbed turtleneck top, high-top sneakers, and a chain-strap bag. She topped her look off with a sleek topknot.
-
58. January 2, 2017
The top model sported a gold Acne Studios coat, black hoodie, loose fit blue jeans, cutout booties, and huge shades during a shopping trip in L.A. with friends. Jenner was also joined by her adorable new greyhound puppy, Mew.
-
59. December 28, 2016
Jenner hits the L.A. streets in a cozy turtleneck sweater that she paired with high-waist kick flare jeans. The style star completed her casual look with lace-up black kicks, round sunglasses, and a pompom-adorned crossbody bag.
-
60. December 7, 2016
The 21-year-old channeled her outer wild child in a floor skimming leopard print coat, leather pants, and loafer-front Gucci boots ($1,290; ssense.com) while shopping in L.A.
-
61. December 22, 2016
The top model showed off her cool side while out in Los Angeles wearing black-and-red Nike sneakers. She paired the kicks with an oversize black sweater, leather leggings, colorful sunnies, and an assortment of choker necklaces.
-
62. November 29, 2016
The model arrived at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show rehearsal in Paris wearing a black wrap coat, cutoff jean shorts, and thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots with mesh detailing on her feet. Her pre-catwalk beauty look consisted of a messy topknot and a pair of oversize shades.
-
63. November 28, 2016
For a fun dinner out in the City of Lights, Jenner donned a black bandeau crop top and matching leather leggings. She paired the ab-baring look with a plush wrap coat and white slip-on sneakers.
-
64. November 28, 2016
The Victoria's Secret model donned a sheer top, white Mother jeans ($208; motherdenim.com), and a fur topper for a shopping trip to Gucci while in Paris for the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She accessorized with zip-up black boots, dark shades, and layered necklaces for the overseas excursion.
-
65. November 1, 2016
Jenner took biker-chic to the next level in an ensemble of ripped jeans, a leather jacket with metal embellishments on the collar, and a black top while out in L.A. The model completed the outfit with Adidas Superstar sneakers and gradient sunglasses.
-
66. October 13, 2016
For her latest model off-duty outfit, Kendall Jenner tapped the '90s with a rockstar edge, elevating a graphic tee with black flares belted with Gucci’s signature double-G buckle and a leopard-print fur coat. Oval shades, a black tattoo choker, and patent boots completed her look.
-
67. October 1, 2016
Jenner looked as chic as ever in a pair of high-waist white pants and a white duster jacket, with a black bandeau crop top while out and about during Paris Fashion Week.
-
68. September 28, 2016
Jenner channeled serious '70s vibes in this ensemble featuring a midriff-baring nude tank and black and red striped pants with a flared leg and accessorized with black sunnies and a black and gold choker.
-
69. September 21, 2016
The model paired a chic, deep green velvet cropped tee with mid-rise, light-wash jeans for a casual day out and about in Los Angeles. Gucci slides and aviator sunnies topped off the look.
-
70. September 14, 2016
Black wide-leg pants with red floral detail, a silky cropped tank, and a white tee transformed Jenner into a rock star.
-
71. September 13, 2016
-
72. September 12, 2016
The model made the New York City streets her own runway in this gorgeous, white sculptural ensemble. Jenner paired a strapless white Toni Maticevski top with a pair of tailored matching pants, which featured a wraparound belt design, and finished off the stunning look with Aquazurra heels.
-
73. September 1, 2016
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore one of her many bodysuits, this time in an army-green hue, with ripped jeans and black combat-style boots. Two delicate chokers and round sunglasses added to the ensemble.
-
74. August 25, 2016
Jenner continues to slay off-duty-model style, showing off her gorgeous figure in a torn up Metallica T-shirt, paired with a body chain, black bra, light-wash jeans, and white booties.
-
75. July 27, 2016
While heading to her hotel in San Diego, the top model looked perfectly edgy in a cropped heather gray sweatshirt that she paired with a high-waisted black leather mini skirt. She completed her too cool outfit by accessorizing with a pair of black lace-up combat boots, a chic leather backpack, an embellished choker necklace, and oversized black sunnies
-
76. July 24, 2016
Jenner and Hadid were spotted out and about on the streets of N.Y.C wearing coordinating black leather outfits. For her part, Jenner paired tiny black leather shorts with an ab-baring black crop top and a glittery gold and black jacquard blazer with an ankle-grazing trail of fringe on the back. Hadid opted for a sexier look in a thigh-grazing black leather negligee with a plunging sequin-embroidered neckline covered in a sheer black panel.
-
77. July 10, 2016
Jenner hit the Big Apple wearing a pair of cutoff denim shorts, a plain white crop top, and a brown-hued jacket with fringe detailing that gave her a Western, cowgirl-like edge. She accessorized the look with unexpected blue velvet mod booties.
-
78. June 24, 2016
The young model stepped out in Paris wearing above-the-knee leather boots, teeny-tiny distressed denim shorts, and a worn-in sleeveless white tee that she paired with a long red plaid shirt. She accessorized the look with a fuzzy black handbag.
-
79. June 21, 2016
Jenner shared an Instagram photo of her and fellow model, Gigi Hadid totally twinning in black tops, chokers, and high-waist jeans, with a few alterations that showcased their individual styles. The newly minted Marc Jacobs fall 2016 campaign star opted for the cold-shoulder trend in a long-sleeve tee and tucked her skinny jeans into a pair of black boots.
-
80. June 13, 2016
The 20-year-old couldn't resist bringing a little thigh-high magic to a casual lunch with Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick in Beverly Hills, California. The brunette beauty elevated a pair of frayed denim shorts and graphic T-shirt to model off-duty status with a pair of cream thigh-high suede boots that highlighted her long lean legs.
-
81. June 1, 2016
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star let her bottoms do the talking, teaming a pair of cropped two-tone Frame jeans with simple pieces—a plain white tee, long forest green duster coat, white Kenneth Cole sneakers, and a black mini Hermès Birkin bag. She finished her look with a pair of too-cool black aviators sunnies, natch.
-
82. May 12, 2016
Jenner’s daytime ensemble in Cannes included a white weave embossed Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit with a lady-like bow adorning her right shoulder. She accessorized the look with simple ankle-strap sandals, a mini gold clutch, and retro cat eye sunglasses.
-
83. May 7, 2016
For a girls' night out in L.A., Kendall wore a go-to pair of black high-waisted trousers, a distressed crop top, and patent leather boots. As for her coat, Jenner turned heads in a leopard print design.
-
84. May 1, 2016
Jenner was spotted on the streets of Soho in a white crop top, high-waisted light wash jeans, and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. She topped the look with a gray-and-white striped duster coat—a Kardashian-Jenner favorite.
-
85. April 26, 2016
Jenner paired a grey T-shirt with distressed skinny jeans, a white bomber jacket, and casual Kenneth Cole kicks that made for a winning street style ensemble. She accessorized with a sexy body chain that wrapped around her toned stomach.
-
86. April 21, 2016
The 20-year-old model paired her all-black look with a standout Comme des Garcons cape at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.
-
87. January 22, 2016
Jenner took a cue from the boys this time and rocked high-waisted, loose-fitting white and grey pants with a matching overcoat and a half tucked-in, half tucked-out shirt. She also sported plain white sneakers and gave the ensemble a personal touch with her favorite aviators and black handbag.
-
88. January 13, 2016
Jenner and Baldwin showed off their enviable figures in semi-coordinating looks while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. Jenner opted for black leggings and a matching crop top that she finished off with a leather jacket, top handle bag, aviator sunnies, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Baldwin chose white printed Alo Yoga leggings, a cropped T-shirt, gray boots, and a baseball hat.
-
89. January 12, 2016
For a night out on the town, Jenner flaunted her supermodel abs in a gray cropped sweatshirt that she styled with a pair of black tailored trousers, a black mini Givenchy duffel (affixed with a Fendi pom), and python pumps.
-
90. December 6, 2015
With her go-to top-handle tote in tow, Jenner opted for a black trench coat paired with over-the-knee leather boots, matching aviators, and a sporty topknot. Her statement piece, however, did all the talking. The beauty slipped on a furry black-and-white top with a feather collar, perfect for fall’s chilly temps.
-
91. October 28, 2015
In lieu of a rain coat on a rainy day in NYC, Jenner found a topper in a tri-colored green, black, and white fur jacket that she layered over a gray turtleneck and black skinnies. And instead of rain boots, she brought the glam with sleek metallic silver lace-up booties.
-
92. October 6, 2015
Jenner sweetened up the front row at the Shiatzy Chen spring 2016 show at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer bubblegum pink cheongsam-inspired top that she modernized with a metallic pink mini, an embroidered mint clutch, and silver lace-up booties.
-
93. October 5, 2015
Jenner took the classic off-duty pairing of jeans and a tee to new hights with a Designers Remix bomber jacket, Stella McCartney platform brogues, and Kimono sunnies.
-
94. October 4, 2015
The model looked every bit the Parisian lady while leaving the Chanel offices in Paris, wearing a fur-trimmed Sally Lapointe sweater, black pants, black sandals, and sunnies. A loose chignon finished the show-stopping look.
-
95. October 1, 2015
For the Balmain afterparty in Paris, Jenner chose—what else?—Balmain. She paired a tee and pants by the label with a Givenchy purse and nude pumps.
-
96. October 3, 2015
The model went monocrhomatic in Paris, pairing an olive green duster with a matching shirt and pants, all by Elie Saab. She accessorized with a Roland Mouret purse in the same hue and nude pumps.
-
97. October 2, 2015
Jenner warded off the Parisian chill in leather skinnies, a black top, and an eye-catching fur jacket.
-
98. September 30, 2015
Jenner added a splash of blue to her otherwise all-black ensemble with a bright top, which she paired with black cropped trousers, loafers, a Givenchy bag, and Dior sunnies.
-
99. September 29, 2015
Topped with a billowing black trench coat, the Estée Lauder campaign star threw on a wide-legged pair of high-waisted pants that cut just shy of her midriff and paired them with a cropped sheer and lace top as she arrived at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport to kick off Paris Fashion Week.
-
100. September 13, 2015
Jenner opted for the Big Apple's go-to uniform—head-to-toe black. She paired her trendy off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top with high-waisted faded flared jeans, a belt with gold accents, and a Givenchy purse.
