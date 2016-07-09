Jenna Dewan Tatum Steps Out in the Perfect Summer Outfit

Does anything scream summer quite like a boho maxi dress? Arguably not, which is why Jenna Dewan Tatum's gorgeous ensemble yesterday may be the ultimate summer outfit.

The 35-year-old actress and dancer was out and about in Beverly Hills on Friday, and she looked fresh and breezy in a flowy boho maxi dress. The dress featured various shades of brown, came down to her calves, and was supported by tiny spaghetti straps. Dewan completed her summer look with tan wedges, a dainty metal choker, and reflective sunglasses. In true summer fashion, the Step Up actress skipped the makeup and simply pulled her hair back in a little ponytail.

This isn't the first amazing summer outfit that Dewan has debuted this year, either. Over Independence Day weekend, she posted a few pictures to Instagram showing off her chic warm-weather style. In one black-and-white shot, she's jumping for joy in distressed denim shorts, a black tank top, white tennis shoes, and a polka-dotted white overshirt. In another, she's rocking a floppy hat and denim overalls with her bikini.

👍🏼💃🏻 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jul 5, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Holidaze ❤️ A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jul 3, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Bottom line is that Dewan is winning the fashion game this summer—if she wanted to send some cute clothes our way, we wouldn't say no!

