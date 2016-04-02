Jamie Chung Serves Up Some Seventies-Chic Weekend Outfit Inspo

Talk about groovy! Jamie Chung has an incredible way of making her outfits look effortless, which is only one of the many reasons why we think she's so on-point with her street style game. Her latest ensemble for running errands in New York City was '70s-inspired, but only just etro enough that she didn't look like she was playing dress up, Jane Birkin-style: The actress donned a printed sheer top with billowy sleeves that she tucked into mid-rise black denim flares (open-toe heels accentuated her legs for days).

Metallic-lens round sunglasses shielded her eyes from the sun, while a black grommet-detail bucket bag carried all of her essentials for the day. When it came to her jewelry, Chung sported a delicate pendant necklace and her sparkly wedding band and engagement ring. The star's polished hairdo and pared-down makeup was in line with the rest of the outfit, making us question whether she just #wokeuplikethis.