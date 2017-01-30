Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Irina Shayk's Chic Maternity Style
-
1. February 22, 2017
During a trip to Disneyland, the star dressed her bump in an oversize black T-shirt that she paired with matching tights and cool sneakers. She tied a coordinating coat around her waist, and accessorized with dark sunnies, a leather crossbody bag, and colorful Minnie Mouse ears.
-
2. January 29, 2017
The pregnant model was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a long black sweater and coordinating wrap skirt that concealed her growing baby bump. She paired the dark pieces with matching knee-high leather boots, an Hermès tote bag, and sleek oversize sunglasses.
-
3. January 4, 2017
Shayk looked comfy and chic in pajama-style separates (try a similar look via Nordstrom), black boots, and black sunnies, while shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills, California.
-
4. December 20, 2016
During an outing with her pal Stella Maxwell, the expectant star turned heads in an oversize Yeezy tee, black suede over-the-knee boots, and cool shades.
-
5. December 14, 2016
Shayk covered her pregnant tummy in a printed mini dress that she paired with over-the-knee boots, a black handbag, and dark sunnies while out in Los Angeles. She also showed off her dazzling emerald engagement ring from fiancé Bradley Cooper.
-
6. November 30, 2016
The model debuted her baby bump (and announced her pregnancy news) on the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a sexy red ensemble and silver heels.
