InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Katherine Sneed Goes Low Key with High Style

Good news for the low maintenance dressers of the world: low key looks are in (not that they ever necessarily went out of style). There’s just no denying the power of a classic t-shirt and jean combo and no one pulls it off better than legendary supermodel and everyday stunner Cindy Crawford. That’s why we featured her as a “Modern Muse” in our September issue. Crawford’s effortlessly sexy aesthetic is an inspiration for anyone who believes less is more and Reader of the Week Katherine Sneed took the hint. She paired a classic white button down with a distressed pair of cropped jeans and platform sneaks. Gentle touches of silver jewelry and a neutral clutch keep the look minimal but head-turning.

