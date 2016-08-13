InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Marisa Zerby Rethinks the A-Line Mini Skirt

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and A Lovely Living blogger Marisa Zerby.
The uber simple, classic A-line mini doesn't need to be boring or too feel too dresscode. That was the takeaway Reader of the Week Marisa Zerby got from "Rethink Your...A-Line Mini" in our April issue. She was inspired to style her mini with a slouchy chambray shirt to loosen the vibe of the structured skirt. "I lead a more casual lifestyle, so I was inspired to try the loose tuck with a blouse I currently owned. I absolutely love the outcome!"
