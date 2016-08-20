InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Linda Koudelka Laces Up Her Look

Long live lace! Whether on a classic wedding dress or the lingerie that makes us feel next level hot, the material can sway equally sexy and sweet. "I love the look of lace," says Reader of the Week Linda Koudelka, who was inspired by "Sweet Nothings" in our September issue. "It's feminine yet playful, subtly revealing but leaves a bit to the imagination." Straying from the more common black or white color scheme, Koudelka chose a blue lace for her crop and skirt set, adding an unexepected element of fun to the classic look.

