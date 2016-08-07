#InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Joanie Edwards Decorates a Chic Birthday Cake

"The July Fourth sprinkle layer cake was perfect inspiration for a July birthday cake I need to bake," says Edwards, who added a rainbow touch to the red, white, and blue version we featured in our July Issue [Red, White, and Brilliant].
 

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Joanie Edwards.

InStyle Staff
Aug 07, 2016 @ 10:30 am

We truly believe that great style transcends one's wardrobe and enters every facet of their life. And that, of course, includes the food we eat. Reader of the Week Joanie Edwards clearly agrees and upgraded a standard birthday cake with a little help from the Sprinkle Layer Cake we featured in our July issue [Red, White, and Brilliant]. "The cake was perfect inspiration for a July birthday cake I need to bake," says Edwards. "It was a hit - aesthetically pleasing and appetaizing."

 

