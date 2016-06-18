InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Gia Lee Styles Camel Culottes

Although we cannot deny an ever-chic all-black ensemble, we also love a fresh color combination. In InStyle's March issue [Color Crash Course], we highlighted a heavenly palette of Lilac + Ice + Caramel, which inspired this week's Reader of the Week, Gia Lee, to put together a similar color group for her look of the day. She paired camel culottes with a gray turtleneck and white sneakers, finishing the look with an oversize duster and a Céline crossbody to pull it together. "Everything is really easy and loose-fitting, resulting in a chic, but comfortable look," she says. We couldn't agree more!

