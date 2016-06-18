InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Gia Lee Styles Camel Culottes

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Dress Up Files blogger Gia Lee.
Although we cannot deny an ever-chic all-black ensemble, we also love a fresh color combination. In InStyle's March issue [Color Crash Course], we highlighted a heavenly palette of Lilac + Ice + Caramel, which inspired this week's Reader of the Week, Gia Lee, to put together a similar color group for her look of the day. She paired camel culottes with a gray turtleneck and white sneakers, finishing the look with an oversize duster and a Céline crossbody to pull it together. "Everything is really easy and loose-fitting, resulting in a chic, but comfortable look," she says. We couldn't agree more!
