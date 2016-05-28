#InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Christina-Lauren Pollack Rocks a Romantic Romper

Taking inspiration from InStyle.com's "4 Surefire Spring Date Night Outfits", Pollack rocked a romantic silk romper while on vacation in Santa Barbara.

Courtesy

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Inspirations and Celebrations blogger Christina-Lauren Pollack.

InStyle Staff
May 28, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

Date night should be equal parts chic and stress-free and so should the perfect date night outfit. Enter the romper and how we styled it in "4 Surefire Spring Date Night Outfits" on InStyle.com. Pollack was inspired to try out the sometimes tricky piece for a sweet date night in a flirty off-the-shoulder style. Her boyfriend was "smitten" and we can totally see why.

RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.comsubmit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!