#InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Tania Cascilla Rocks a Classic Leather Jacket

If there's one thing Cascilla learned from our "8 Intriguing Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket" story on InStyle.com, it's that few articles of clothing stand as versatile as a classic moto.
 

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Darling Tee blogger Tania Cascilla.

InStyle Staff
Jul 09, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Few pieces in our closets stand up to the test of versatility like a leather jacket. That's why we shared "8 Intriguing Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket" to show off just how many ways you can rock a staple moto. And Reader of the Week Tania Cascilla took the hint, pairing her leather jacket with a more trendy pair of overalls. Pops of red and sky high stilettos elevate the look from casual and cute to street style chic.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!

