InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Tania Cascilla Rocks a Classic Leather Jacket

Few pieces in our closets stand up to the test of versatility like a leather jacket. That's why we shared "8 Intriguing Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket" to show off just how many ways you can rock a staple moto. And Reader of the Week Tania Cascilla took the hint, pairing her leather jacket with a more trendy pair of overalls. Pops of red and sky high stilettos elevate the look from casual and cute to street style chic.

RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!