InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Beth Shankle Anderson Rocks Head to Toe Cheetah

There's a reason why animal print has remained a staple part of our wardrobes through the decades. Feline prints, in particular, are as chic as they are attention-grabbing and when mixed with the right colors, the fierceness is unmistakeable. Reader of the Week Beth Shankle Anderson took a cue from the "Cat's Meow" in our September issue, rocking cheetah from head to toe with a sleek trench and matching pants. Deep red accents on her top and shoes add dramatic touches for a perfect GNO look.

