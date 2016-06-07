7 Street-Chic Ways to Reinvent Your White Sneakers This Summer

White sneakers can be worn almost year-round, but there's something about the crisp, fresh non-color that feels very much like summer. Instead of stepping into your slides or gladiator sandals, sport a pair of white kicks. Just make sure they are pristine—a dirty pair can quickly make your look go from stylishly athletic to sloppy. We scoured the streets and rounded up our favorite street-chic snaps that revolve around the white sneaker. Scroll through for major style inspo and outfit ideas to get the most wear out of your pearly kicks—and then shop a few of our favorites, below.