7 Street-Chic Ways to Reinvent Your White Sneakers This Summer

White sneakers can be worn almost year-round, but there's something about the crisp, fresh non-color that feels very much like summer. Instead of stepping into your slides or gladiator sandals, sport a pair of white kicks. Just make sure they are pristine—a dirty pair can quickly make your look go from stylishly athletic to sloppy. We scoured the streets and rounded up our favorite street-chic snaps that revolve around the white sneaker. Scroll through for major style inspo and outfit ideas to get the most wear out of your pearly kicks—and then shop a few of our favorites, below.
1. Ground a Sparkly Look
Bring evening sparkle into day with a pair of Stan Smiths (plus, the green accent complements perfectly here).
2. Play With Summery Textures
Canvas sneakers + a crisp cotton dress = a perfect pulled-together summer look.
3. Add a Pop of Color
With a pair of fluorescent pink socks!
4. Aim for French-Girl Cool
Tie a neck scarf for Parisian flair.
5. Show Off Your Legs
If you have a maxi dress, show off some skin, not with sandals, but with a knee-high slit.
6. Do the Crop
The best way to flaunt a pair of chic white slip-ons? Cropped trousers.
7. Elevate a Classic
Dress up a pair of old-school Converses with a structured, ladylike bag.
8. Adidas
Adidas available at ssense.com | $100
9. Woman by Common Projects
Common Projects available at thecorner.com | $410
10. Converse
Converse available at converse.com | $65
11. Vans
Vans available at zappos.com | $50