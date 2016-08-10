How to Style a Tee That Makes a Major Statement

There's nothing more basic than a T-shirt—and we mean that in the best way possible. They're simple, comfortable, and make up the foundation of our wardrobe. But as much as we love our plain white tees, there's something alluring about the novelty of one that can speak for itself. Evidently, today's street-style stars feel the same way. We've seen them sporting everything, from Bieber-emblazoned concert tees to Supreme skater shirts, each styled to perfection.
Statement-making yes, but these shirts aren't enthusiastically loud, either. Rather, they get the job with one word (or sometimes two). Be succinct in your slogan-bearing tees, but then add on superfluous touches, like a bandana or trendy flared pants, for an Insta-worthy outfit. Find sartorial inspiration below, and then shop a few of our favorites the get the look for yourself.
1. Exaggerate Proportions
A black-on-black ensemble looks infinitely cooler when it consists of a graphic tee and exaggerated wide-leg pants.
2. Flirt with a Cute Skirt
Offset the skaterboy vibe with a girly pleated skirt.
3. Pack on Cool Extras a win win.
A band tee with a cool graphic logo deserves equally cool pairings, like a printed purse and flared pants.
4. Tie a Bandana
Love the casual addition of a bandana scarf as a belt on this Bieber fan.
5. Go Parisian Chic
You don't need Google translate to know that this look is très chic. Style with a statemet purse and a fun cat-motif skirt.
6. Balmain
Balmain available at net-a-porter.com | $280
7. Target
Target available at target.com | $13
8. Formation
Formation available at spreadshirt.com | $36
9. ENFANTS RICHES DEPRIMES
Enfants Riches Deprimes available at farfetch.com | $400
11. The Kooples
Kooples available at stylebop.com | $54 (originally $110)