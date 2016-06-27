How to Make a Statement with Your Accessories

As much as we love our simple, neutral dresses that are versatile enough to be worn for almost every kind of occasion imaginable, they can sometimes feel flat. The easiest way to breathe new life into them? Outfit-making accessories. We found fashion inspiration with this one street-style star who turned heads with a long breezy dress that she added interest to with playful extras. She accessorized with shoulder-duster earrings, a colorful tiled tote, a wristful of friendship bracelets, and gilded sandals. All together, the contrast of colors, plus the medley of textures and shapes, turned her look into a memorable one—without being too loud. Start with a blank canvas of a dress as your foundation and then up the fun factor with a range of statement accessories. Not sure where to start? We shopped out the look for you—scroll through to build your next street-chic summer outfit, below.