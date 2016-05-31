5 Street-Style Pictures to Convince You to Wear Your Pajamas in Public

Who says you can't wear your pajamas outside during the day? (Here's how one editor did it for a full week.) To compensate for the relaxed look, it's important to add polished elements, like a pair of killer heels, statement jewelry, and a swipe of bold lipstick. Basically, pull it together, so you don't literally look like you just woke up. Still unsure how it's done? Keep scrolling to see fun fashion inspo from the street-style set and then shop a few of our favorite pieces. Consider this the perfect excuse to wear pajamas all day, every day.
1. Slip On a Short Robe
Treat a short robe as a top and style it with a pair of wide-leg pants for an evening look. Finish with jewelry and a sleek clutch.
2. Neutralize a Printed Set
To quiet a loud printed set, top it off with a solid coat.
3. Wear the Top as a Jacket
A black PJ set is definitely easier to pull off. Treat the top as a jacket and layer it over an elegant silk blouse.
4. Add Statement Extras
Eye-catching accessories, like a fun fringed purse, can help make your pajamas look more appropriate for daytime.
5. Show Off Your Heels
Cuff your PJ pants to show off a killer pair of heels.
6. Sleepy Jones Top
A classic top that's easy to style.
Sleepy Jones available at shopspring.com | $128
7. F.R.S FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS Shirt
Go bold with prints! We love this luxurious Euro-style piece.
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers available at net-a-porter.com | $550
8. Equipment Set
A great set that you can wear separately or together.
Equipment available at theoutnet.com | $187