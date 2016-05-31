5 Street-Style Pictures to Convince You to Wear Your Pajamas in Public

5 Street-Style Pictures to Convince You to Wear Your Pajamas in Public
Vanni Bassetti
May 31, 2016 @ 2:30 PM
BY: Wendy Wallace

Who says you can't wear your pajamas outside during the day? (Here's how one editor did it for a full week.) To compensate for the relaxed look, it's important to add polished elements, like a pair of killer heels, statement jewelry, and a swipe of bold lipstick. Basically, pull it together, so you don't literally look like you just woke up. Still unsure how it's done? Keep scrolling to see fun fashion inspo from the street-style set and then shop a few of our favorite pieces. Consider this the perfect excuse to wear pajamas all day, every day.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top