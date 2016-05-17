8 Surprising Ways to Rock a Moto Jacket

Once a sign of rebellion or an indicator that you had a Harley in the garage, moto jackets are now somewhat part of the norm (and definitely a staple in the New York girl's wardrobe). You might already own one in the closet, but here are eight new, refreshing ways to wear it (before it gets too hot, that is). Find style inspiration from the street-chic snaps below, and then shop a few of our favorites. No motorcycle needed.