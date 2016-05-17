8 Surprising Ways to Rock a Moto Jacket

Once a sign of rebellion or an indicator that you had a Harley in the garage, moto jackets are now somewhat part of the norm (and definitely a staple in the New York girl's wardrobe). You might already own one in the closet, but here are eight new, refreshing ways to wear it (before it gets too hot, that is). Find style inspiration from the street-chic snaps below, and then shop a few of our favorites. No motorcycle needed.
1. Add a Pretty Dose of Pink
To soften up the jacket's tough side.
2. Drape It On
Do the "editor drape" to achieve a laidback-chic look.
3. Score Street Cred
By layering it over a hoodie.
4. Toughen Up for Evening
A moto jacket for a fancy affair? Yes! Throw it on over a ground-grazing gown.
5. Make It Festival-Ready
With fringe, beadwork, and boots.
6. Pair with Wardrobe Staples
Top off your knit and jeans, and your everyday uniform is complete.
7. Let Your Sleeves Stand Out
Leave your layered sleeves unzipped and uncuffed for a casual of-the-moment look.
8. Play with Proportions
A cropped version looks great with high-waist denim.
9. Schott
The original biker jacket that your mom (or dad) probably had.
$665; schottnyc.com
10. DKNY
A nice classic version that is slightly cropped.
$995; net-a-porter.com
11. BLK DNM
This one has a cool, slightly broken-in boyish fit.
$1,065; avenue32.com