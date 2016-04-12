Mom Jeans? Yes—Here's How to Pull Them Off Like a Street Style Star

After decades of being the subject of derision, mom jeans are now a thing. Yes, you heard that right. High-waist, straight-leg jeans are all the rage, as evidenced on street style stars snapped in Milan, Paris, and every fashion capital around the world. But to wear the new-again silhouette requires new style inspo material. From toughening it up with a moto jacket to tucking in your blouse to accentuate an hourglass figure, find styling inspiration, below, along with the best "mom jean" pairs to buy now.
-
1. Show Off Your Waist
Carve out an hourglass figure by tucking your blouse into the high-waist jean.
-
2. Toughen It Up
Give your mom jeans an edge with a cropped moto jacket and killer heels.
-
3. Look for Dark Stiff Denim
An inkier shade will achieve a more polished look.
-
4. Double Up on Denim
...but with statement pieces, like this band-style jacket decorated with gilded buttons.
-
5. Strike a Balance
Be chic and comfortable with a wild leopard-print topper and casual-cool kicks.
-
6. Levi's
The original style that started it all.
$148; shopbop.com
-
7. Cheap Monday
Great price for this cool-girl fit.
$105; revolve.com
-
8. BDG
For those who only wear black denim.
$59; urbanoutfitters.com
-
9. Citizens of Humanity
The slight crop looks equally great with sandals or heels.
$258; needsupply.com
-
10. AG
Offset feminine tops with this distressed pair.
$245; anthropologie.com
-
11. Current/Elliott
The fit and feel of this pair is giving us major '90s vibes.
$148 (originally $248); orchardmile.com