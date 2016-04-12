Mom Jeans? Yes—Here's How to Pull Them Off Like a Street Style Star

After decades of being the subject of derision, mom jeans are now a thing. Yes, you heard that right. High-waist, straight-leg jeans are all the rage, as evidenced on street style stars snapped in Milan, Paris, and every fashion capital around the world. But to wear the new-again silhouette requires new style inspo material. From toughening it up with a moto jacket to tucking in your blouse to accentuate an hourglass figure, find styling inspiration, below, along with the best "mom jean" pairs to buy now.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Every Celeb Who Is Baby Bumpin' RN