InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Keshia White Styles a Military Jacket for Fall

Ready for fall? Then we'd suggest bringing in some closet stalwarts who will smooth the transition for the new season. Of those pieces with serious multi-tasking cred, we'd say the military jacket comes out practically on top. You can throw the goes-with-everything piece over just about anything for a casual, but structured vibe—perfect for switching between seasons. Reader of the Week Keshia White paired the utilitarian staple with a super bold, flirty summer ensemble in homage to our September issue's “Fashion Formula: Olive Parka + Printed Mini." The result: a perfect, pulled together look for anytime of day.

