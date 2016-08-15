7 New Ways to Wear Your Denim Jacket

When it comes to transitional outerwear, nothing really compares to a denim jacket. It’s a layering staple we rely on year-round simple because it’s so very versatile. On hot summer nights with just a hint of a breeze? Drape it over your shoulders. On a crisp fall day? Wear it over a light cashmere knit with your favorite bandana.

Despite its humble roots—a sort of denim “working blouse” designed by one Levi Strauss in the late 1800s that became a favorite among Western cowboys who needed rugged, durable outerwear while riding the range—the denim jacket has become a cornerstone of every fashion girl’s wardrobe.

To show you just how stylish this iconic outerwear can be, we looked to some of our favorite street style stars for inspiration. The results? Seven inspired ways to wear your denim jacket now and always.