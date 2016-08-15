7 New Ways to Wear Your Denim Jacket

When it comes to transitional outerwear, nothing really compares to a denim jacket. It’s a layering staple we rely on year-round simple because it’s so very versatile. On hot summer nights with just a hint of a breeze? Drape it over your shoulders. On a crisp fall day? Wear it over a light cashmere knit with your favorite bandana.
Despite its humble roots—a sort of denim “working blouse” designed by one Levi Strauss in the late 1800s that became a favorite among Western cowboys who needed rugged, durable outerwear while riding the range—the denim jacket has become a cornerstone of every fashion girl’s wardrobe.
To show you just how stylish this iconic outerwear can be, we looked to some of our favorite street style stars for inspiration. The results? Seven inspired ways to wear your denim jacket now and always.
-
1. Bright Whites
Opt for an all-white denim jacket instead of a dark blue and pair with light grays and off-whites.
-
2. Over a Tie-Neck Blouse
Play with textures by layering your topper over a striped tie-neck blouse.
-
3. With a Crop Top
If you love a crop top but don’t want to fully commit to the belly-baring style, layer a denim jacket over to keep the look more conservative.
-
4. Look for Cut-Outs
Channel your inner off-duty model with classic Adidas sneakers, a formfitting dress with keyhole cut-outs, and a denim jacket layered on top.
-
5. Match Your Materials
Perfect your Canadian tux, a la Alexa Chung, with kick flare jeans a red Mary Janes.
-
6. Draped Over a Lacy Dress
Take an all-white tiered lace dress to the next level with strappy sandals and a denim jacket casually draped over your shoulders, giving you the “I didn’t try too hard” look.
-
7. With Florals
Take your baby blue topper to the next level by pairing it over this season’s cool-girl florals. Mix prints with a floral purse and add an edgy touch with black leather booties.