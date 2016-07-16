How to Color-Block Like a Street Style Pro

There's nothing discreet about color-blocking—it's usually two bold shades paired together to create one statement-making, Mark Rothko-inspired look. Magenta and yellow, cerulean blue and navy, violet and persimmon orange, and so on. But as energetic and playful as it is, for the minimalist, it can be a touch too loud-slash-intimidating. Soften the color palette with neutrals and harden the silhouettes with sleek edges for a chic color-blocking look that's not only approachable, but completely wearable. What's more, it makes for an easy summer look.

With this street-style star as our inspiration, we pieced together a similar look that comprises the same contemporary-cool shapes, but took the earth-toned route for an urban nomad aesthetic. But other neutral color pairings work, too: cream and mocha, dove gray and navy, or classic black and white. It's simple, yes, but together, it can make a chic impact. Get the look for yourself with the pieces, below.